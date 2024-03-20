SIX, HADESTOWN, and More Set For Washington Pavilion's Broadway Series Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Washington Pavilion has announced the 2024-25 Pavilion Performance Series Broadway shows! These titles include both iconic stage performances and Sioux Falls debuts of new musicals, including:

SHREK – THE MUSICAL: October 24–26, 2024

HADESTOWN: January 17–19, 2025

TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL: February 21–23, 2025

CHICAGO: March 27–29, 2025

SIX: May 28–June 1, 2025

THE ADDAMS FAMILY: June 20–22, 2025

“After a record-breaking year of Broadway attendance and community support, we take immense pride in continuing to bring high-caliber shows to our stage. Please join us for some of the best Broadway has to offer right here in Sioux Falls,” says Kerri DeGraff, Chief Operating Officer for Washington Pavilion Management, Inc.

SHREK – THE MUSICAL will open the series with four performances in October. This Tony Award®-winning musical brings all the beloved characters from the Oscar®-winning DreamWorks animated ﬁlm to life on stage.

HADESTOWN will take center stage in January 2025. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL will debut in Sioux Falls in February 2025. This triumphant story presents her journey against all odds to become one of the world’s most beloved artists of all time. Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, this electrifying sensation will send you soaring to the rafters.

CHICAGO will grace the Mary W. Sommervold Hall stage in March 2025! This beloved classic is one of the longest-running American musicals in Broadway history featuring a universal tale of fame, fortune and all that jazz, with one show-stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen!

Arriving in May 2025 is SIX, the new original musical that everyone is losing their head over! From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power!

THE ADDAMS FAMILY Will Close out the series in June 2025 with a devilishly delightful musical comedy with America’s darkest family!

Watch for more shows still to be announced! The remainder of the 2024-25 performance season continues to be programmed.

In January, the Washington Pavilion announced the expansion of the Pavilion Performance Series from three to four subscriber nights. With this growth comes enhanced seating options for renewing subscribers and additional opportunities for the community to experience Broadway.

“Over the past 25 years, our productions have grown from one-night shows to six all-Broadway productions with at least four performances each! From family-friendly options to Broadway classics to hot, new musicals, this lineup has the perfect mix,” says Regina Ruhberg, Director of Performances for Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. “We continue to have record-breaking subscription sales, so don’t wait to renew or reserve your seats for this impressive season!”

Current six-show subscribers can renew or upgrade their seats now. New subscribers can purchase Pavilion Performance Series subscriptions through a priority seating list today. Single tickets to individual shows will go on sale this summer.

A number of community businesses help support and sponsor the individual shows. Pavilion Performance Series sponsors are Avera, The First National Bank in Sioux Falls, First PREMIER Bank & PREMIER Bankcard, MarshMcLennan Agency, Sanford Health and South Dakota Trust Company.

Go to WashingtonPavilion.org/BroadwaySeries for more details.