LIVE & LOCAL Returns to the Washington Pavilion With New Artist-Focused Format

The Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls has announced the return of its popular Live & Local series for a third season—this time with a brand-new format. Applications are now open for local artists interested in being part of this revitalized showcase, which spotlights the city’s vibrant arts scene.

Season 3 will feature just four Friday evening performances, each dedicated entirely to one local artist or group. Presented on the historic Orpheum Theater stage, these curated nights promise an immersive experience and an opportunity for deeper artistic expression and connection with the community.

Live & Local is open to a diverse range of performers including musicians, dancers, actors, storytellers, and more. With a focus on quality over quantity, the Washington Pavilion encourages applicants to take full creative ownership of their performance. Each selected artist or group will be compensated and receive professional production support from Pavilion staff.

“This series is all about uplifting local voices and giving them the platform they deserve,” says Bob Wendland, Assistant Director of Performances. “By dedicating an entire evening to one artist or group, we’re creating space for deeper connection between performers and the community.”

Applications are due by July 31, 2025. Interested performers can find more information and submit their application at WashingtonPavilion.org/App. The Season 3 lineup will be announced later this summer.

