First Stats Released For The BroadwayWorld Sioux Falls Awards; Augustana's LITTLE WOMEN Leads Best Musical

The first live standings have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Sioux Falls Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Sioux Falls Standings - 11/21/22

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Ainsley Shelsta - Roald Dahl'S WILLY WONKA - Brookings Commmunity Theatre 39%

Ainsley Shelsta - FOOTLOOSE - Brookings Prairie Repertory Theatre Theatre 29%

Casey Paradies - TRIUMPH OF LOVE - USD Theatre 8%

Kat Elgersma - LITTLE WOMEN - Augustana University 5%

Rebekah Merriman - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Dakota Academy of Performing Arts 5%

Rachel Smith - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Premiere Playhouse 3%

Rebekah Merriman - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - Dakota Academy of Performing Arts 3%

Rebekah Merriman - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Good Night Theatre Collective 3%

Rebekah Merriman - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Dakota Academy of Performing Arts 3%

Rebekkah Merriman - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Goodnight Theater Collective 3%

Lisa Conlin - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Dakota Academy of Performing Arts 0

Rebekah Merriman - INTO THE WOODS - The Good Night Theatre Collective 0

Rebekah Merriman - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - The Good Night Theatre Collective 0

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brittney Lewis - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Premiere Playhouse 16%

Cindy Bakke - MEDEA - Augustana University 16%

Sarah Larson - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Dakota Academy of Performing Arts 16%

Cassie Kay Hoppas - TRIUMPH OF LOVE - USD Theatre 11%

Elizabeth Wislar - OTHELLO - South Dakota Shakespeare Festival 11%

Kelsey Nicholson - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Dakota Academy of Performing Arts 11%

Kendra Dexter - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Premiere Playhouse 11%

Cindy Bakke - LITTLE WOMEN - Augustana University 5%

Patrick Simonsen - THESE WOMEN OF TROY - USD Theatre 5%

Brittney Lewis - THE LION IN WINTER - USD Theatre 0

Patrick Simonsen - EURYDICE - USD Theatre 0

Best Direction Of A Musical

Rebekah Merriman - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Good Night Theatre Collective 25%

Dan Workman - LITTLE WOMEN - Augustana University 20%

Casey Paradies - TRIUMPH OF LOVE - USD Theatre 15%

Oliver Mayes - CABARET - The Premiere Playhouse 15%

Jesse Jensen & Oliver Mayes - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Premiere Playhouse 10%

Luke Tatge - SUSPECT - The Good Night Theatre Collective 5%

Rebekah Merriman - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - The Good Night Theatre Collective 5%

Rose Ann Hofland - INTO THE WOODS - The Good Night Theatre Collective 5%

Rebekah Merriman - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Dakota Academy of Performing Arts 0

Best Direction Of A Play

Bunny Christie - LAST ROUND-UP OF THE GUACAMOLE QUEENS - Brookings Community Theatre 51%

Jayna Fitzsimmons - MEDEA - Augustana University 11%

Matthew Nesmith - 39 STEPS - The Premiere Playhouse 11%

Jeff Larsen - EURYDICE - USD Theatre 8%

Tara Moses - OTHELLO - South Dakota Shakespeare Festival 8%

Sylvia Newell - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Brookings Community Theatre 5%

Chaya Gordon-Bland - THESE WOMEN OF TROY - USD Theatre 3%

Kim Bartling - RABBIT HOLE - Monstrous Little Theatre 3%

Casey Ring - I HATE HAMLET - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 0

Best Ensemble Performance

BLOOD BROTHERS - The Premiere Playhouse 19%

LITTLE WOMEN - Augustana University 19%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Premiere Playhouse 12%

INTO THE WOODS - The Good Night Theatre Collective 8%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Good Night Theatre Collective 8%

OTHELLO - South Dakota Shakespeare Festival 8%

EURYDICE - USD Theatre 4%

I HATE HAMLET - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 4%

MEDEA - Augustana University 4%

SUSPECT - The Good Night Theatre Collective 4%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Dakota Academy of Performing Arts 4%

THESE WOMEN OF TROY - USD Theatre 4%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Dakota Academy of Performing Arts 4%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Dakota Academy of Performing Arts 0

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Dakota Academy of Performing Arts 0

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - The Good Night Theatre Collective 0

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Carter Voorde / Dylan Buddy - LITTLE WOMEN - Augustana University 25%

Corey Shelsta - CABARET - The Premiere Playhouse 25%

Dani Roth - EURYDICE - USD Theatre 10%

Dani Roth - THESE WOMEN OF TROY - USD Theatre 10%

Jonathan Allender-Zivic - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Premiere Playhouse 10%

Matt Cook - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Good Night Theatre Collective 10%

Matt Cook - SUSPECT - The Good Night Theatre Collective 10%

Mark Olson - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Dakota Academy of Performing Arts 0

Matt Cook - INTO THE WOODS - Goodnight Theater Collective 0

Matt Cook - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - The Good Night Theatre Collective 0

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Jane Ruud - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Dakota Academy of Performing Arts 30%

Matthew Wallicke - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Premiere Playhouse 25%

Jane Ruud - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Goodnight Theater Collective 20%

Amy Morrison - A CULINARY CABARET - The Good Night Theatre Collective 10%

Jane Ruud - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - The Good Night Theatre Collective 10%

Amy Morrison - A BINGE-WORTHY CABARET - The Good Night Theatre Collective 5%

Best Musical

LITTLE WOMEN - Augustana University 19%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Premiere Playhouse 15%

CABARET - The Premiere Playhouse 12%

TRIUMPH OF LOVE - USD Theatre 12%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Dakota Academy of Performing Arts 12%

INTO THE WOODS - The Good Night Theatre Collective 8%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Good Night Theatre Collective 8%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Dakota Academy of Performing Arts 8%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Dakota Academy of Performing Arts 4%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - The Good Night Theatre Collective 4%

SUSPECT - The Good Night Theatre Collective 0

Best New Play Or Musical

THESE WOMEN OF TROY - USD Theatre 53%

SUSPECT - The Good Night Theatre Collective 47%

Best Performer In A Musical

Magdalen Eberle - LITTLE WOMEN - Augustana University 20%

Rachel Smith - CABARET - The Premiere Playhouse 15%

Mary Ridder - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Good Night Theatre Collective 10%

Patrick Simonsen - CABARET - The Premiere Playhouse 10%

Raine Jerke - MYSTERY - Lights Up Productions 10%

Wade Gemar - INTO THE WOODS - The Good Night Theatre Collective 10%

Alexondrea Thong Vanh - INTO THE WOODS - The Goodnight Theatre Collective 5%

Darren Lee - MYSTERY - Lights Up Productions 5%

Joshua Young - [TITLE OF SHOW] - USD Theatre 5%

Mariah Seeley - [TITLE OF SHOW] - USD Theatre 5%

Simon Floss - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Goodnight Theater Collective 5%

Abbey Bisschop - MYSTERY - Lights Up Productions 0

Alex Newcomb-Weiland - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Premiere Playhouse 0

Barry Longden - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Premiere Playhouse 0

Jess Johannsen - INTO THE WOODS - Goodnight Theater Collective 0

Rachael Payne - SUSPECT - The Good Night Theatre Collective 0

Best Performer In A Play

Carrie McClanahan - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Brookings Community Theatre 28%

Bunny Christie - THE LAST ROUND-UP OF THE GUACAMOLE QUEENS - Brookings Community Theatre 17%

Tom Roberts - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - TPP 8%

Tatiana Chance - MEDEA - Augustana University 8%

Tanner Sabol - THE 39 STEPS - The Premiere Playhouse 8%

Ellie Koerner - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Brookings Community Theatre 8%

Emily deZafra - EURYDICE - USD Theatre 6%

Erin Tripp - OTHELLO - South Dakota Shakespeare Festival 6%

Beth Reams - THE LAST ROUND-UP OF THE GUACAMOLE QUEENS - Brookings Community Theatre 6%

Kalder Ness - I HATE HAMLET - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 3%

Kenny Ramos - OTHELLO - South Dakota Shakespeare Festival 3%

Elizabeth Schumacher - I HATE HAMLET - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 0

Janie Isham - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Brookings Community Theatre 0

Janie Isham - THE LAST ROUND-UP OF THE GUACAMOLE QUEENS - Brookings Community Theatre 0

Megan Gilbreath - THESE WOMEN OF TROY - USD Theatre 0

Chris Andrews - LOMBARDI - The Premiere Playhouse 0

Cameron Rhode - I HATE HAMLET - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 0

Best Play

LAST ROUND-UP OF THE GUACAMOLE QUEENS - Brookings Community Theatre 37%

39 STEPS - The Premiere Playhouse 18%

MEDEA - Augustana University 16%

OTHELLO - South Dakota Shakespeare Festival 5%

EURYDICE - USD Theatre 3%

I HATE HAMLET - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 0

RABBIT HOLE - Monstrous Little Theatre Company 0

THESE WOMEN OF TROY - USD Theatre 0

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jason Soren - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Brookings Community Theatre 52%

Jacee Casarella - LITTLE WOMEN - Augustana University 10%

Jill Clark - CABARET - The Premiere Playhouse 10%

Jacee Casarella - MEDEA - Augustana University 6%

Jill Clark - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Premiere Playhouse 6%

Victor Shonk - THESE WOMEN OF TROY - USD Theatre 6%

Bob Wendland - SUSPECT - The Good Night Theatre Collective 3%

Bob Wendland & Jeff McDonald - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Good Night Theatre Collective 3%

Victor Shonk - TRIUMPH - USD Theatre 3%

Bob Wendland & Jeff McDonald - INTO THE WOODS - The Good Night Theatre Collective 0

Bob Wendland, Amanda Fritz, Kristi Wire, Reva Graves & Tyson Schultz - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - The Good Night Theatre Collective 0

Cody Crisman - EURYDICE - USD Theatre 0

Jill Clark - OTHELLO - South Dakota Shakespeare Festival 0

Vic Shronk - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - TPP 0

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Drew Schnabel - Roald Dahl'S WILLY WONKA - Brookings Community Theatre 53%

Jonathan Allender-Zivic - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Premiere Playhouse 16%

Malia Lukomski - CABARET - The Premiere Playhouse 16%

Dale Pope - INTO THE WOODS - The Good Night Theatre Collective 6%

Dale Pope - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Good Night Theatre Collective 6%

Dale Pope - SUSPECT - The Good Night Theatre Collective 3%

Dale Pope - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - The Good Night Theatre Collective 0

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Christian Withers - Roald Dahl'S WILLY WONKA - Brookings Community Theatre 19%

Craig Long - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Brookings Community Theatre 19%

Thomas Thvedt - Roald Dahl'S WILLY WONKA - Brookings Community Theatre 14%

Tyler Wilson - TRIUMPH OF LOVE - USD Theatre 8%

Brady Boerema - INTO THE WOODS - The Good Night Theatre Collective 6%

Thomas Thvedt - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Brookings Community Theatre 6%

Julie Sauer - CABARET - The Premiere Playhouse 3%

Ted Van Alstyne - LITTLE WOMEN - Augustana University 3%

Soleil Bashale - THE PASSION AND THE CROSS - Lights Up Productions 3%

Molly Wilson - SUSPECT - The Good Night Theatre Collective 3%

Julie Sauer - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Premiere Playhouse 3%

Alexondrea Thong Vanh - CABARET - The Premiere Playhouse 3%

Gary Privett - THE PASSION AND THE CROSS - Lights Up Productions 3%

Casey Kustak - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Premiere Playhouse 3%

Bob Wendland - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Good Night Theatre Collective 3%

Amy Morrison - INTO THE WOODS - The Good Night Theatre Collective 3%

Mariah Seeley - TRIUMPH OF LOVE - USD Theatre 0

Nathan Sparks - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Premiere Playhouse 0

Casey Kustak - CABARET - The Premiere Playhouse 0

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Michelle Mack - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Brookings Community Theatre 43%

Mo Hurley - 39 STEPS - The Premiere Playhouse 17%

Sheila Shore - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Brookings Community Theatre 14%

Debbi Jones - RABBIT HOLE - Monstrous Little Theatre 9%

Chaya Gordon-Bland - OTHELLO - USD Theatre 6%

Marisa Moser - THE 39 STEPS - The Premiere Playhouse 6%

Danny Blankenship - EURYDICE - USD Theatre 3%

Mariah Seeley - THESE WOMEN OF TROY - USD Theatre 3%

Cindy Krekelberg - I HATE HAMLET - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 0

Harold Gordon - I HATE HAMLET - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 0

Jake Cox - 39 STEPS - The Premiere Playhouse 0

Joshua Young - THESE WOMEN OF TROY - USD Theatre 0

Rob Simmermon - CAUGHT IN THE NET - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 0

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

Roald Dahl'S WILLY WONKA - Brookings Community Theatre 70%

MARY POPPINS JR - The Premiere Playhouse 9%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Dakota Academy of Performing Arts 9%

ANNIE JR. - The Premiere Playhouse 6%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Dakota Academy of Performing Arts 3%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - The Good Night Theatre Collective 3%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Dakota Academy of Performing Arts 0

Favorite Local Theatre

The Premiere Playhouse 52%

Augustana University 24%

Dakota Academy of Performing Arts 16%

The God Night Theatre Collective 8%

Broad Cast Theatre 0