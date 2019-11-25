First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW Sioux Falls Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Sioux Falls:
Best Actor in a Musical (local)
Best Actor in a Play (local)
Best Actress in a Musical (local)
Best Actress in a Play (local)
Best Choreographer (local)
Best Costume Design - Play or Musical (local)
Best Director/Musical (local)
Best Director/Play (local)
Best Lighting Design - Play or Musical (local)
Best Musical (local)
Best New Work (Local
Best Play (local)
Best Scenic Design - Play or Musical (local)
Best Supporting Actor/Musical (Local)
Best Supporting Actor/Play (Local)
Best Supporting Actress/Musical (Local)
Best Supporting Actress/Play (Local)
Outstanding Theatre of the Year (Local)
Noah Winters - OLIVER - Sioux Empire Community Theatre 12%
Issac Smith - PETER PAN JR - Sioux Empire Community Theatre 10%
Zander Larson - MAMMA MIA! - Brookings Community Theatre 9%
Tanner Schartz - FATHER OF THE BRIDE - Prairie Repertory Theatre 17%
Jon Hardcastle - 37 POSTCARDS - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 10%
Craig Long - RADIUM GIRLS - brookings community theatre 9%
Joey Volquartsen - NEXT TO NORMAL - Morningside College 9%
Kjerstin Smith - MAMMA MIA! - Sioux Empire Community Theatre 9%
Kaela Massey - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Prairie Repertory Theatre 8%
Taylor Ruffo - FATHER OF THE BRIDE - Prairie Repertory Theatre 14%
Mary Hendricks - INSANE WITH POWER - Prairie Repertory Theatre 10%
Amy Morrison - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Sioux Empire Community Theatre 8%
Rebekah Merriman - MAMMA MIA! - Sioux Empire Community Theatre 19%
Joey Volquartsen - NEXT TO NORMAL - Morningside College 13%
Emily Kehrwald - MAMMA MIA! - Brookings Community Theatre 12%
Kendra Dexter - MAMMA MIA! - Sioux Empire Community Theatre 15%
Bunny Christie - MAMMA MIA! - Brookings Community Theatre 13%
Billy Wilburn - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Prairie Repertory Theatre 11%
Kim Bartling - MAMMA MIA! - Sioux Empire Community Theatre 14%
Michael Thompson - MAMMA MIA! - Brookings Community Theatre 14%
Taylor Clemens - NEXT TO NORMAL - Morningside College 12%
Robin Byrne - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Sioux Empire Community Theatre 22%
JD Ackman - FATHER OF THE BRIDE - Prairie Repertory Theatre 14%
Amy Jackson - OCTOPUS - Morningside College 13%
Matt Cook - MAMMA MIA! - Sioux Empire Community Theatre 32%
Corey Shlesta - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Prairie Repertory Theatre 19%
Corey Shelsta - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - South Dakota State University 14%
MAMMA MIA! - Sioux Empire Community Theatre 20%
MAMMA MIA! - Brookings Community Theatre 17%
THE WIZARD OF OZ - Prairie Repertory Theatre 10%
DAYTIME: A SOAP OPERA MUSICAL - The Good Night Theatre Collective 40%
REAL AS AIR - Augustana University 26%
DAD AGAIN - State University Theatre - SDSU 14%
STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Sioux Empire Community Theatre 23%
FATHER OF THE BRIDE - Prairie Repertory Theatre 11%
CLUE - Augustana University 10%
Jacob Habermann - MAMMA MIA! - Sioux Empire Community Theatre 18%
Annalee Dorsey - OCTOPUS - Morningside College 17%
Billy Wilburn - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Prairie Repertory Theatre 14%
Rick Huffman - MAMMA MIA! - Sioux Empire Community Theatre 9%
Lucas Schreck - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH JR. - The Dakota Academy of Performing Arts 9%
Thomas Thvedt - MAMMA MIA! - Brookings Community Theatre 9%
Jacob Womack - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - State University Theatre - SDSU 22%
Erin Sharp - 37 POSTCARDS - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 20%
Tyler Johnson - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 12%
Maddy Morgan - HAIRSPRAY - harrisburg SPA 14%
Tatiana Chance - YOURE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - The Dakota Academy of Performing Arts 13%
Wendy Bryce - MAMMA MIA - Lamb Regional Theatre 11%
Anna Kitto - FATHER OF THE BRIDE - Prairie Repertory Theatre 20%
Joey Volquartsen - HERE WE SIT - Sioux City Community Theatre 20%
Malia Lukomski - COLUMBINUS - Monstrous Little Theatre Company 13%
Sioux Empire Community Theatre 18%
Brookings Community Theatre 14%
The Dakota Academy of Performing Arts 13%
