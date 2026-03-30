WAITRESS, & JULIET and More Included in Washington Pavilion 2026/27 Season

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The Washington Pavilion today announced its 2026–27 Broadway season, a bold, crowd-pleasing lineup of six touring productions and four season extras bringing some of Broadway’s most celebrated stories and music to Sioux Falls.

From chart-topping scores to laugh-out-loud comedy and reimagined classics, the upcoming season delivers a high-energy mix of productions designed to entertain, inspire and keep audiences coming back for more.

2026–27 Broadway Season

WAITRESS — October 9–11, 2026

— October 9–11, 2026 & JULIET — November 11–15, 2026

— November 11–15, 2026 MYSTIC PIZZA — January 29–31 2027

— January 29–31 2027 SHUCKED — February 19–21 2027

— February 19–21 2027 THE WIZ — April 3–4, 2027

— April 3–4, 2027 A BEAUTIFUL NOISE — The Neil Diamond Musical — April 29–May 2, 2027

“This is one of those seasons that feels electric from start to finish,” says Regina Ruhberg, Executive Producer of Programming and Booking. “It’s full of shows people already love and others they’ll discover and fall in love with here. There’s a real sense of momentum and excitement that makes you want to be part of it.”

The season opens with WAITRESS, a deeply human story wrapped in an unforgettable score by Grammy Award winner Sara Bareilles. Equal parts funny, tender and empowering, this beloved musical follows Jenna, a small-town pie maker dreaming of a bigger life, and reminds audiences what it means to take a chance on yourself.

Next, & JULIET explodes onto the stage with a bold, high-energy reimagining of one of the world’s most iconic love stories. What if Juliet chose her own ending? Featuring a soundtrack of global pop hits from Max Martin, this electrifying production is packed with joy, attitude and nonstop fun



MYSTIC PIZZA, inspired by the classic film that launched Julia Roberts’ career, brings a fresh, feel-good story to the stage. Set in a seaside town, it follows three young women navigating friendship, love and big dreams.

In February, SHUCKED delivers one of Broadway’s biggest breakout comedies. Smart, surprising and genuinely hilarious, this Tony Award–winning hit turns a small-town corn crisis into a wildly entertaining night of sharp humor, big heart and infectious music.

Spring welcomes THE WIZ, the groundbreaking musical that redefined a classic. With its soulful score, vibrant storytelling and iconic “Ease on Down the Road” energy, this production is as joyful as it is powerful, bringing a fresh perspective to a story generations know and love.

Closing the season, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE — The Neil Diamond Musical is a full-scale celebration of one of music’s greatest icons. Featuring a catalog of legendary hits and an inspiring story behind the songs, this high-impact production is designed to have audiences singing along and on their feet.



In addition to the six-show season, four special engagements will round out the year with even more opportunities to experience live performance at the Pavilion:

“I AM, HE SAID” — A Celebration of Neil Diamond — September 25, 2026

JERSEY BOYS — October 27–28, 2026

A CHRISTMAS STORY — December 18–20, 2026

MARK TWAIN TONIGHT! — March 20, 2027

Renewals are now open for current six-show Broadway subscribers, offering the best value with 12% savings, priority seating, early access to additional performances and more.

Subscriptions will become available to the public later this spring, followed by individual ticket sales this summer. Visit WashingtonPavilion.org/Broadway to learn more.