Niko Moon To Headline Wileys Block Party In July

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Multi-platinum country artist Niko Moon will headline the 10th Annual Wileys Block Party on Saturday, July 25. The outdoor event will take place at 6th & Main and is open to guests ages 21 and over.

The concert is presented by Deuces Casino and Cam Companies. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, March 20 at 10:00 a.m.

Moon first gained recognition with his triple-platinum single “GOOD TIME,” which became a No. 1 hit and the title track of his 2021 debut album. His latest album, AMERICAN PALM, continues his focus on blending country and pop influences with themes centered on positivity and escapism.

In addition to his work as a performer, Moon has co-written songs for artists including Zac Brown Band, Morgan Wallen, and Rascal Flatts.

The event is promoted by Pepper Entertainment, an independent promotions company headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Founded in 2006, the company produces live events and provides talent booking and marketing services across multiple markets.

Ticket Information

Tickets will be available beginning March 20 at 10:00 a.m. through pepperentertainment.com.