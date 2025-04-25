Donnie Baker: Ron Sexton Memorial Tour Comes to Sioux Falls

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Donnie Baker: Ron Sexton Memorial Tour is making a stop at The Alliance on Friday, November 14, 2025. Tickets start at $35.00 plus applicable fees and are on sale Friday, May 2, at 10am.

Join in for a heartfelt and hilarious tribute to the legendary Ron Sexton, better known as Donnie Baker, a beloved comedian and longtime star of The Bob & Tom Show. This memorial show brings together some of Ron's closest friends and comedic comrades, including Bob Zany, Greg Hahn, Costaki Economopoulos, and other Bob & Tom Show favorites telling never heard stories of Ron with rare video footage as well.

The tour will hit Ron's favorite towns across the nation, spreading laughter and love in honor of his incredible legacy. This one-of-a-kind show is a celebration of the humor, joy, and unforgettable memories Ron shared with his fans and fellow comedians.

Comments