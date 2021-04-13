Comedians Of GOOD HUMOR MEN Return To Sioux Falls

Comedy is coming back to the Washington Pavilion thanks to three popular late night television personalities. The show, Good Humor Men 2, will perform live comedy in the Mary W. Sommervold Hall on Friday, April 30 at 7:30 p.m.

"Seinfeld" writer Pat Hazell will be joined by comics Andy Hendrickson ("The Late Show with David Letterman") and Moody McCarthy ("Conan," "Jimmy Kimmel Live") All three are ready to leave Zoom in the dust and bring a live comedy show back to Sioux Falls.

"Even with 2020 vision, we didn't see a year like 2020 coming! Andy, Moody and myself can't wait to be in front of a live audience in Sioux Falls," said Hazell. "Come join us at the Washington Pavilion and add seeing stand-up comedy to your Staycation activities."

"We are so excited for the return of The Good Humor Men. Their style of clean comedy is extremely relatable and it's exactly what we all need right now - a good laugh," said Regina Ruhberg, Director of Performances and Events. "If you joined us for their show in January 2019, you know just how hilarious this show will be plus we have two new comics joining us this time!"

For more information on tickets, visit the Washington Pavilion Box Office at 301 S. Main Avenue, call (605) 367-6000 or go online at washingtonpavilion.org.