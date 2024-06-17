Comedian Chris D'Elia Comes To Sioux Falls This Autumn

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedian Chris D'Elia is bringing his Straight Outta The Multiverse Tour to The District in Sioux Falls on Saturday, November 16. The venue pre-sale will begin Wednesday, June 19 at 12 pm local time and the public on-sale is on Thursday, June 20 at 12 pm local time. For tickets and more info go-to: chrisdelia.com.

About Chris D'Elia

Chris D'Elia has become one of the most in-demand performers in comedy. His highly successful podcast CONGRATULATIONS WITH CHRIS D'ELIA has been a mainstay on iTunes' comedy podcast charts since its debut in February 2017. He is also a co-star on THE GOLDEN HOUR with Brendan Schaub & Erik Griffin.

As a stand-up comedian, D'Elia has toured the US and Canada. D'Elia has three comedy specials available on Netflix, NO PAIN (2020), MAN ON FIRE (2017), INCORRIGIBLE (2015), and he was chosen as one of four comics to represent the US in Netflix's 2019 Series COMEDIANS OF THE WORLD which features 47 comedians from 13 regions in eight different languages. His first special, WHITE MALE, BLACK COMIC, debuted on Comedy Central in 2013 and he can be seen on Comedy Central's ROAST OF Justin Bieber (2015).

D'Elia is also a father to sons, Calvin, born in 2020, and William, born in 2023.

Tickets are available at etix.com or pepperentertainment.com. For more information about The District, visit: www.thedistrictsf.com.

