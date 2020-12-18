Wild Rice Presents WHERE ARE YOU? (SINGAPORE)

It's been said that grief changes us irrevocably - that the death of a loved one shakes us up in unexpected and unimaginable ways. Some of us cling to rituals and superstitions. Others replay memories. Still others laugh in the face of its absurdity.

Weaving together personal stories and cultural perspectives, Where Are You? attempts to excavate the universal experience of grief through its unique manifestations. How do we talk openly and honestly about death? How can we be fearless about grieving deeply? And how will we reckon with where we go after death?

First conceived and staged in New York in 2019, Where Are You? will be re-imagined from scratch by director Sim Yan Ying 'YY', in close collaboration with a new team of Singapore-based artists. Come February 2021, join us in bringing some light and lightness to stories that are too often kept in the dark.

Where Are You? was first conceived and staged at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts in 2019. It most recently had a digital production in October 2020 and is continuing its development as part of the Mabou Mines 2020/21 SUITE/Space programme.

