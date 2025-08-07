Tango’s Harmonica Trio Comes to Esplanade This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This National Day, join Tango’s Harmonica Trio for an afternoon of nostalgia, featuring National Day favourites, classic TV theme songs, and familiar tunes written and composed by Singaporeans.

The set includes beloved tracks such as 《红头巾》, 《细水长流》, Munnaeru Vaalibaa, and Di Tanjong Katong—a reflection of Singapore’s rich multicultural soundscape, the trio pay tribute to the melodies that have connected generations of Singaporeans across languages and time.

Tango’s Harmonica Trio is an established, National Arts Council-endorsed performance group with a strong focus on music education and performance. Dedicated to promoting the unique blend of harmonica and classical guitar—an arrangement that has been beloved in Singapore for decades—the trio continues to push creative boundaries. With the addition of a vocalist, they further enrich their sound, delivering songs that resonate with music enthusiasts of this genre.