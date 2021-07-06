THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) Will Be Performed by Singapore Rep This Summer

Experience Shakespeare like never before as SRT presents London's longest-running comedy, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged). An irreverent, fast-paced romp through the best bits of the Bard's plays.

From Elizabethan England, to a power station in Pasir Panjang, watch as three actors weave their wicked way through all of Shakespeare's 37 comedies, histories, and tragedies in one wild 97-minute ride that will leave you breathless with laughter.

The production runs from 29 August 2021.

Learn more at https://www.srt.com.sg/show/complete-works-shakespeare/.