THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) Will Be Performed by Singapore Rep This Summer

The production runs from 29 August 2021.

Jul. 6, 2021  
Experience Shakespeare like never before as SRT presents London's longest-running comedy, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged). An irreverent, fast-paced romp through the best bits of the Bard's plays.

From Elizabethan England, to a power station in Pasir Panjang, watch as three actors weave their wicked way through all of Shakespeare's 37 comedies, histories, and tragedies in one wild 97-minute ride that will leave you breathless with laughter.

Learn more at https://www.srt.com.sg/show/complete-works-shakespeare/.


