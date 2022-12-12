THE BEATLES REIMAGINED Comes to Esplanade
The performance is set for 12 December.
Come together and sing along with Jammerz Arena from Republic Polytechnic as they bring you down memory lane with timeless songs from one of the most influential bands of all time, The Beatles!
This performance also features a captivating acoustic set alongside charismatic guest musicians who will dazzle you with their infectious energy.
The performance is set for 12 December.
Related Stories View More Singapore Stories