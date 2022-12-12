Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE BEATLES REIMAGINED Comes to Esplanade

The performance is set for 12 December.

Dec. 12, 2022  
THE BEATLES REIMAGINED Comes to Esplanade

Come together and sing along with Jammerz Arena from Republic Polytechnic as they bring you down memory lane with timeless songs from one of the most influential bands of all time, The Beatles!

This performance also features a captivating acoustic set alongside charismatic guest musicians who will dazzle you with their infectious energy.

The performance is set for 12 December.




Sing Theatre Presents its 2022 SINGATHON This Weekend Photo
Sing Theatre Presents its 2022 SINGATHON This Weekend
After a very successful 2020 & 2021 Editions, Singathon is back on Sunday, 4th December 2022, with a goal of raising $60,000 in support of Singtheatre’s mission of Performing for a Better Society!
Singtheatre Launches Third Edition of SINGATHON in December Photo
Sing'theatre Launches Third Edition of SINGATHON in December
In the frame of Giving Week organized by the National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre – NVPC, Sing'theatre will launch its third edition of SINGATHON on Sunday, 4th December 2022 after 2 very successful editions in 2020 and 2021.
THE SOUND OF MUSIC International Tour Launches in Singapore This Month Photo
THE SOUND OF MUSIC International Tour Launches in Singapore This Month
Broadway International Group is launching a multi-year international tour of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s THE SOUND OF MUSIC this fall. This lavish and popular production of one of the world’s most beloved musicals of all time will begin in Singapore at the Marina Bay Sands Theatre this November in partnership with Base Entertainment Asia. 
Voices – A Festival of Song Returns to Esplanade Next Month Photo
Voices – A Festival of Song Returns to Esplanade Next Month
Voices – A Festival of Song returns from 1 – 4 Dec 2022 as a full festival after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic which has affected singing more than any other art form. And it is double the celebration as the festival commemorates its 10th edition just as Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay turns 20 this year!

More Hot Stories For You


THE BEATLES REIMAGINED Comes to EsplanadeTHE BEATLES REIMAGINED Comes to Esplanade
December 12, 2022

Come together and sing along with Jammerz Arena from Republic Polytechnic as they bring you down memory lane with timeless songs from one of the most influential bands of all time, The Beatles!
Sing Theatre Presents its 2022 SINGATHON This WeekendSing Theatre Presents its 2022 SINGATHON This Weekend
December 1, 2022

After a very successful 2020 & 2021 Editions, Singathon is back on Sunday, 4th December 2022, with a goal of raising $60,000 in support of Singtheatre’s mission of Performing for a Better Society!
Sing'theatre Launches Third Edition of SINGATHON in DecemberSing'theatre Launches Third Edition of SINGATHON in December
November 20, 2022

In the frame of Giving Week organized by the National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre – NVPC, Sing'theatre will launch its third edition of SINGATHON on Sunday, 4th December 2022 after 2 very successful editions in 2020 and 2021.
THE SOUND OF MUSIC International Tour Launches in Singapore This MonthTHE SOUND OF MUSIC International Tour Launches in Singapore This Month
November 15, 2022

Broadway International Group is launching a multi-year international tour of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s THE SOUND OF MUSIC this fall. This lavish and popular production of one of the world’s most beloved musicals of all time will begin in Singapore at the Marina Bay Sands Theatre this November in partnership with Base Entertainment Asia. 
Voices – A Festival of Song Returns to Esplanade Next MonthVoices – A Festival of Song Returns to Esplanade Next Month
November 11, 2022

Voices – A Festival of Song returns from 1 – 4 Dec 2022 as a full festival after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic which has affected singing more than any other art form. And it is double the celebration as the festival commemorates its 10th edition just as Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay turns 20 this year!
share