Singapore Dance Theatre Announces Ballet Illuminations Tour To Malaysia This April

Singapore Dance Theatre (SDT) will present Ballet Illuminations in Malaysia this April. This will be the 11th year that SDT will be performing at klpac from 24 - 26 April 2020 and the 6th year at penangpac from 1 - 3 May 2020.

This year in Kuala Lumpur, SDT will be performing The Four Temperaments by George Balanchine, Organ Concerto by Nils Christe and Fives by Choo-San Goh. At Penang, the company will be performing Piano Concerto No.2, Opus 102 by Edmund Stripe, The Nutcracker pas de deux, Evening Voices by Timothy Rushton and Paquita by Marius Petipa.

SDT will also be offering masterclasses with Artistic Director Janek Schergen on 25th & 26th April at klpac and 2nd May & 3rd at penangpac. For the first time ever, SDT will be awarding scholarships to our prestigious Intensive Ballet Programme (IBP), worth RM2,500 each, to selected students who attend the masterclasses. IBP will provide students with a comprehensive training in ballet technique including pointe work, variations, contemporary dance and seminars, building them up to become well-rounded and versatile dancers.

Janek Schergen comments, "SDT began its annual visits to Malaysia for performances in 2010, with our first invitation from klpac. The audiences there welcomed SDT with a warmth and generosity that has led to our annual visits and now we find ourselves looking forward, each year, to our annual season in Malaysia. As penangpac extended an invitation to SDT, we were glad to find a second theatre where we could show ourselves to Malaysian audiences. In selecting and planning our performances, we showcase some of the important repertoire we present in Singapore. We like to offer you a balance of our repertoire's highlights so you can experience us at our best. It is our pleasure to have been welcomed so generously to Malaysia for performances for so many years now!"

Ballet Illuminations is a joint collaboration between Singapore Dance Theatre, klpac and penangpac. This performance is made possible with the support of YTL Corporation Berhad, National Arts Council, klpac and penangpac.





Related Articles Shows View More Singapore Stories

More Hot Stories For You