Sari-Sari Philippine Kulintang Ensemble Returns to Esplanade

Following their performance in 2023, Sari-Sari Philippine Kulintang Ensemble will return to the Esplanade Concourse with their captivating sound and engaging performance. Learn a few kulintang rhythms such as binalig, sinulog and tidtu, and play Philippine gong instruments like the kulintang, agung, gandingan and babandil.

Immerse yourselves in the intercultural soundscapes of tidtu and pangalay, and dance to the kapmamayug melody with the beautiful malong (the Philippine equivalent of sarong).

Sari-Sari Philippine Kulintang Ensemble has been actively performing since 2009, with members from the Philippines, Japan and Singapore. The Tagalog word “sari-sari” means “variety,” and this is reflected in the music they play. With a focus on intercultural collaborations, the ensemble has worked with artists from Bali, Kalinga and Java.

Through their performances, Sari-Sari has revived the improvisational practice in the traditional setting and reinvigorated it through valued musical collaborations. Sari-Sari also takes pride in original compositions for kulintang and Western classical instruments, and has worked with the NAFA’s Dance Programme, and chamber groups such as Singapore Sounds and CLARQuinet.

