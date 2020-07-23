SCHOOL OF ROCK Comes to Singapore in August 2020

The show takes place 14-23 Aug 2020 at the Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands.

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Broadway and London smash hit musical School of Rock is going to be rocking Singapore in August 2020.

Based on the iconic, hit movie, this irresistible musical follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn an extra bit of cash by posing as a supply teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of straight - A pupils into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping mind-blowing rock band. But can he get them to the Battle of the Bands without their parents and the school's headmistress finding out?

Dates: 14 - 23 Aug 2020

Ticket pricing: S$50 - S$1000 i

Language: English

Duration: Approximately 140 minutes (including 20 mins interval)

Venue: Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.marinabaysands.com/entertainment/shows/school-of-rock.html.

