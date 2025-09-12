 tracker
PICKLE PARTY Comes to Esplanade This Weekend

Performances run 11-14 September.

By: Sep. 12, 2025
PICKLE PARTY Comes to Esplanade This Weekend Image
A show disguised as a pickling workshop, Pickle Party is a multidisciplinary, multi-species performance. Set against the backdrop of Singapore’s rapid development from farmland to modern city, it dives into how humans, microbes and food security are connected—where does our food come from? What will we be eating next?

Led by directors Ang Xiao Ting (Extinction Feast, ECOncert) and Kuo Jian Hong (All The World’s A Sea, Four Horse Road), Pickle Party features live VJ-ing, live performance and community pickling. The production will be staged within a Singapore version of Tanja Beer’s critically-acclaimed The Living Stage, which combines stage design, permaculture and community engagement to create a recyclable, biodegradable and edible performance space.

Experience Pickle Party your way! For each performance, participants can choose to be Picklers (get hands-on with pickling on stage, limited slots) or be part of the General Audience (watch the performance from a different perspective). Kindly read through the important things to note and select your preferred audience experience at the point of ticket purchase.

Discover the power of edible hope.

Can't get enough of pickles? Check out The Theatre Practice’s Pickle Party: Building the “Set” and unleash your culinary creativity in this fun and interactive workshop.



