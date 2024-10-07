EXCLUSIVE: Tracie Pang Talks DEAR EVAN HANSEN (In a More Intimate Space)

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Singapore--Chasing for the rights to stage the musical “Dear Evan Hansen” for eight long years, Tracie Pang, artistic director of Pangdemonium Theatre Company, says her group believes “Dear Evan Hansen” should be staged in a more intimate space because of its delicate story. This stronghold of a premise could have resonated well enough with the show’s licensor, Music Theatre International, which has awarded Pangdemonium the rights to stage a non-replica production, which also marks the Tony Award-winning musical’s Southeast Asian premiere.

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul’s beloved “high school” musical, which features the book by Steven Levenson, has captured the hearts of millions of young fans worldwide--thanks to its relatable themes and heart-tugging score. Its themes are universal, encompassing the realities of loneliness, mental health, and peer pressure, especially among tech-savvy high schoolers today. On the other hand, its score boasts hits such as “Waving Through a Window,” “You Will Be Found,” and “For Forever,” which have melodies that stick with you and social critique that needs full attention.

Pang tells BroadwayWorld, “Mental health has always been very strong in our hearts at Pangdemonium. We've done many shows that look at mental health in different ways… [especially when] dealing with social media and, you know, being in the public face all the time, how do you manage that and find your way through and survive the other end?

“I think that's quite a big thing in Evan. How is social media used in terms of what he learns? How has his behavior changed during a year and a half in his life…how he manages his mental health issues, his relationship with his mother, and his relationships with other human beings, which is something that, as an individual, he finds quite difficult as well.”

Watch our exclusive interview.

Besides inspiring audiences, “Dear Evan Hansen” has been known for its diverse casting choices, breaking stereotypes based on people’s preconceived notions of what a specific character’s color or ethnicity should be. This thrust also reflects the realities of our world—in this case, Evan’s close circle of friends and family, as well as high school mates of all shapes and sizes who come from all walks of life.

In Pangdemonium’s production, musical theater newcomer Angelo Martinez plays the title role. An import from Manila’s theater scene, Gian Magdangal plays Larry Murphy, the distant dad of Evan’s peers, Connor and Zoe, whom Evan has a big crush on.

Joining Martinez and Magdangal on stage are Rebekah Sangeetha Dorai, Xander Pang, Zachary Pang, Gaby Rae, Mia Smith, and Ethel Yap.

“Dear Evan Hansen” made its world premiere at the Arena Stage in Washington, D.C., in July 2015, followed by an Off-Broadway run at the Second Stage Theatre from March to May 2016 and its Broadway bow at the Music Box Theatre in Dec. 2016. On Broadway, it closed on Sept. 18, 2022; it played 1,678 regular and 21 preview performances.

In its early try-outs up to its Broadway run, Ben Platt played Evan, which won him the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical. He also reprised the same role in the musical’s film adaptation in 2021.

In the Asia Pacific region, “Dear Evan Hansen,” produced by S&Co, premiered at the Chungmu Arts Center last March 28. Korea Musical Award-winning actor Park Kang-hyun, K-pop idol Kim Sung-kyu, and Lim Kyu-hyung alternated as Evan.

New touring productions have also been announced in Australia, produced by the Michael Cassel Group, and in the UK, produced by ATG Productions and Nottingham Playhouse.

Season patron DBS, the Majority Trust, and its donor community, including Holywell Foundation, Musim Mas Group, and The Robert H. N. Ho Family Foundation Global, are institutional partners.

Photos/Videos: Pangdemonium Theatre, Oliver Oliveros, Gilbert Kim Sancha

