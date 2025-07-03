 tracking pixel
DA:NS FOCUS â€“ CONNECT ASIA NOW Comes to Esplanade

The event runs from 25 â€“ 28 Sep 2025.

By: Jul. 03, 2025
DA:NS FOCUS â€“ CONNECT ASIA NOW Comes to Esplanade Image
Esplanade â€“ Theatres on the Bay will present three works that push the boundaries of dance to speculate new futures by artists from the Asia Pacific at our third edition ofÂ da:ns focus â€“ Connect Asia NowÂ (CAN), from 25 â€“ 28 Sep 2025.

Australian dance companyÂ Chunky MoveÂ presentsÂ U>N>I>T>E>D, its newest work imagining a utopia where humans and machines commune. Co-commissioned by Esplanade, it also features Balinese experimental music group Gabber Modus Operandi, Bali-basedâ€¯streetwear label Future Loundry and Australian global leaders in animatronic design, Creature Technology Co.

A decade after Esplanade first commissionedÂ SoftMachine,Â Choy Ka FaiÂ reconnects with the five artists from the original workâ€”Rianto (Indonesia), Surjit Nongmeikapam (India), Xiao Ke and Zi Han (China) and Yuya Tsukahara (Japan)â€”inÂ SoftMachine: The Return, as they reflect on life, their artistic practice and the future of contemporary dance in Asia.

SoftMachine: The ReturnÂ andÂ U>N>I>T>E>DÂ are also part ofÂ 60 Connections â€“ At Home and Afar, Esplanadeâ€™s year-long season celebrating Singaporeâ€™s 60th year of independence (SG60). An excerpt of the 2020 docufilmÂ SoftMachine Redux: Yuya POV EditionÂ will be screened free online onÂ Esplanade Offstage.

Long-time Esplanade collaboratorÂ Pichet KlunchunÂ returns withÂ Chapter 2, a new commission exploring how tradition and the physical body can evolve and co-exist with AI.

BeyondÂ CANâ€™sÂ main programmes, we continue our partnership with Dance Nucleus to support independent artists and progressive practices inÂ VECTOR #6 The Sound of Intimacy. We will also host international presenters duringÂ CAN, enabling encounters that circulate knowledge, perspectives and solidarity in artmaking and across cultures amidst a time of global change.




