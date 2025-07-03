DA:NS FOCUS â€“ CONNECT ASIA NOW Comes to Esplanade

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Esplanade â€“ Theatres on the Bay will present three works that push the boundaries of dance to speculate new futures by artists from the Asia Pacific at our third edition ofÂ da:ns focus â€“ Connect Asia NowÂ (CAN), from 25 â€“ 28 Sep 2025.

Australian dance companyÂ Chunky MoveÂ presentsÂ U>N>I>T>E>D, its newest work imagining a utopia where humans and machines commune. Co-commissioned by Esplanade, it also features Balinese experimental music group Gabber Modus Operandi, Bali-basedâ€¯streetwear label Future Loundry and Australian global leaders in animatronic design, Creature Technology Co.

A decade after Esplanade first commissionedÂ SoftMachine,Â Choy Ka FaiÂ reconnects with the five artists from the original workâ€”Rianto (Indonesia), Surjit Nongmeikapam (India), Xiao Ke and Zi Han (China) and Yuya Tsukahara (Japan)â€”inÂ SoftMachine: The Return, as they reflect on life, their artistic practice and the future of contemporary dance in Asia.

SoftMachine: The ReturnÂ andÂ U>N>I>T>E>DÂ are also part ofÂ 60 Connections â€“ At Home and Afar, Esplanadeâ€™s year-long season celebrating Singaporeâ€™s 60th year of independence (SG60). An excerpt of the 2020 docufilmÂ SoftMachine Redux: Yuya POV EditionÂ will be screened free online onÂ Esplanade Offstage.

Long-time Esplanade collaboratorÂ Pichet KlunchunÂ returns withÂ Chapter 2, a new commission exploring how tradition and the physical body can evolve and co-exist with AI.

BeyondÂ CANâ€™sÂ main programmes, we continue our partnership with Dance Nucleus to support independent artists and progressive practices inÂ VECTOR #6 The Sound of Intimacy. We will also host international presenters duringÂ CAN, enabling encounters that circulate knowledge, perspectives and solidarity in artmaking and across cultures amidst a time of global change.