Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pesta Raya â€“ Malay Festival of Arts Comes to Esplanade in May

The event runs 18 â€“ 21 May 2023.

Apr. 10, 2023 Â 
Pesta Raya â€“ Malay Festival of Arts Comes to Esplanade in May

Selamat Datang everyone to Pesta Raya - Malay Festival of Arts at Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay from 18 - 21 May 2023!

One of the oldest art forms, storytelling preserves and shares memories, culture and tradition. Stories better connect us with the world we are in and are often lessons or a source of inspiration. In our 22nd edition of Pesta Raya, we celebrate and explore stories that keep the rich culture of the Nusantara alive.

Teater Ekamatra's Potong is the story of a Singaporean Malay-Muslim son struggling with family, identity and culture. In Air Da Tohor, Firdaus Sani and Asnida Daud explore the traits, energy and willpower of the Orang Laut/Pulau. Jalinan Kusam Di Lemari Sosi: Pieces of Reminiscence, by Indonesia's Flying Balloons Puppet looks at the challenges and expectations facing women, while YouTube and podcast personality KC Champion's Malam Seram Lagi Seram will thrill horror fanatics.

Music is often a bearer of a culture's stories and in Simfoni Keroncong Nusantara by Orkestra Melayu Singapura, we celebrate keroncong, the music genre that is unique to the Malay Archipelago. Also, Malaysia's R&B darling Dayang Nurfaizah and Indonesian indie outfit Efek Rumah Kaca both mark their long-awaited return to Singapore.



NO PARTICULAR ORDER Comes to Esplanade in April Photo
NO PARTICULAR ORDER Comes to Esplanade in April
Through a series of vignettes involving the lives of bureaucrats, soldiers, artists and tour guides,â€¯No Particular Orderâ€¯charts the fate of a society in turmoil to ask at every step of the way: is it empathy, or power, that endures?â€¯
PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS is Now at Esplanade Photo
PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS is Now at Esplanade
Duncan MacMillanâ€™s brilliantÂ People, Places & ThingsÂ is a devastating exploration of a personâ€™s desperate need to escape real life, a riveting examination of the parallels between theatre and therapy, between art and addiction, and unlike any theatrical adventure you will have experienced before.
COME BACK HOME is Now Playing at Esplanade Photo
COME BACK HOME is Now Playing at Esplanade
Come Back HomeÂ is a tale that winds through the past and the present to seek out a child who went missing a long time ago. Immersive and theatrical, it draws on the experience of children and adult memories of being a child, to celebrate possibility, place and imagination.
Video: Go Behind the Scenes of Disneys FROZEN in Singapore Photo
Video: Go Behind the Scenes of Disney's FROZEN in Singapore
What does it take to stage a broadway musical in Singapore? For Disney's Frozen: The Hit Broadway Musical, it's 100 people, months of preparation and a dress with 14,000 real Swarovski Crystals.

More Hot Stories For You


NO PARTICULAR ORDER Comes to Esplanade in AprilNO PARTICULAR ORDER Comes to Esplanade in April
March 30, 2023

Through a series of vignettes involving the lives of bureaucrats, soldiers, artists and tour guides,â€¯No Particular Orderâ€¯charts the fate of a society in turmoil to ask at every step of the way: is it empathy, or power, that endures?â€¯
PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS is Now at EsplanadePEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS is Now at Esplanade
March 27, 2023

Duncan MacMillanâ€™s brilliantÂ People, Places & ThingsÂ is a devastating exploration of a personâ€™s desperate need to escape real life, a riveting examination of the parallels between theatre and therapy, between art and addiction, and unlike any theatrical adventure you will have experienced before.
COME BACK HOME is Now Playing at EsplanadeCOME BACK HOME is Now Playing at Esplanade
March 15, 2023

Come Back HomeÂ is a tale that winds through the past and the present to seek out a child who went missing a long time ago. Immersive and theatrical, it draws on the experience of children and adult memories of being a child, to celebrate possibility, place and imagination.
Video: Go Behind the Scenes of Disney's FROZEN in SingaporeVideo: Go Behind the Scenes of Disney's FROZEN in Singapore
March 9, 2023

What does it take to stage a broadway musical in Singapore? For Disney's Frozen: The Hit Broadway Musical, it's 100 people, months of preparation and a dress with 14,000 real Swarovski Crystals.
I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE Comes to Sing'TheatreI LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE Comes to Sing'Theatre
January 31, 2023

Sing'theatre is back withÂ a witty musical revue that tackles modern love in all its forms: from the perils and pitfalls of the first date to marriage, children, and the twilight years of life.Â Fall in (or out of) love with us withÂ I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE!
share