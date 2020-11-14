Whidbey Island Institutions Join Forces to Present THE WAY I SEE IT

The Way I See It screens at The Clyde Theatre Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Whidbey Island Center for the Arts (WICA) and The Clyde Theatre present Dawn Porter's 2020 documentary, The Way I See It, November 21 at The Clyde in Langley, WA.

"The Way I See It offers an unprecedented look behind-the-scenes of the Reagan and Obama presidencies, as seen through the lens of photographer Pete Souza," says Deana Duncan, WICA Artistic Director. "As Official White House Photographer, he witnessed and captured moments that are powerful, poignant, and joyful. The movie also reveals how Souza evolved from an apolitical photojournalist to commentator on the issues we face as a country and a people."

The screening provides both partners rare opportunities under existing conditions and restrictions.

"Immediately after venue closures and capacity limits were announced earlier in the year, we created robust safety protocols, redesigned our theatre to ensure proper physical distancing, and installed a new state-of-the-art UV filtered HVAC system," says WICA Executive Director Verna Everitt. "Because of our early work, our annual film festival's success, and the ability for movie theaters to welcome patrons, we received approval to begin screening films in October."

Whidbey Island Center for the Arts has a digital projector, surround sound, and a newly enlarged screen, but, "we're lacking some of the technology The Clyde has," says Duncan, "and that is limiting the range of films that we can screen. We're looking forward to learning more about film presentation from Blake and Brook Willeford!"

"We've been as anxious to get back to showing movies as the community has been to see them," says The Clyde Theatre's Brook Willeford, "but we want to be sure that we can do it in a safe way that allows us to cover our costs. This special showing give us the opportunity to work with another organization that has invested a great deal of effort into making entertainment safe for community members."

Deana Duncan, co-author of Washington's Theaters and Performing Arts Sector Reopening Plan, is "looking forward to sharing what we learned at WICA, and proving our proposed state guidelines through practice, in a beloved business close to home."

The Way I See It screens at The Clyde Theatre Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15.

Event details, seating information, and "What to Expect When You Arrive" are found here: www.WICAonline.org

