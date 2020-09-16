Whidbey Island Gypsy Jazz Festival Goes Virtual

DjangoFest NW will take place virtually September 25-27, 2020.

DjangoFest NW will take place virtually September 25-27, 2020.

"When we made the decision to postpone our international gypsy jazz festival earlier this year, our community, fans, and artists urged us to find a way to keep the music going," says festival producer Verna Everitt. "We are so happy to announce that we're celebrating our festival's 20th anniversary during a three-day virtual fest featuring live music streamed from our stage and 'from-home' bespoke concerts performed and recorded by musicians from around the world."

"We feel so fortunate, in these odd times, that so many great and gifted artists have agreed to participate in our virtual DjangoFest. It's for the love of Django Reinhardt's legacy and our successful efforts to keep it alive," says Artistic Director Simon Planting, "that giants such as Fapy Lafertin, Paulus Schafer, Bina Coquet, Koen de Cauter, and others, have recorded concerts from home. We're especially grateful to the regional artists that are leaving their safe surroundings to celebrate it live with all of us."

"If a music-lover is unfamiliar with the genre, inspired by Romani guitarist Reinhardt," says co-producer Deana Duncan,"this will be an easy, accessible, and one-of-a-kind introduction."

Line-up, schedule, ticket prices, and "How to Watch" are found here: www.DjangoFest.com.

Shows View More Seattle Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You