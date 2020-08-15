Whidbey Island Center For The Arts Seeks Actors For Upcoming Production

Auditions will take place on August 31; call-backs on September 2.

Whidbey Island Center for the Arts seeks two, male-identifying actors for its October production of Harold Pinter's "Betrayal." Auditions will take place on August 31; call-backs on September 2.

This production requires actors willing to invest in the process with no guarantee of performance; it is built on hope and a love of great theatre.

Casting breakdown, audition details, rehearsal information, and performance dates are found at www.WICAonline.org.

"Betrayal tells the story of Emma's love affair with her husband's best friend Jerry. Despite their efforts to hide the romance, it turns out that husband Robert knew about it all along. A sharp look into the nature of romantic relationships, Harold Pinter's Betrayal starts in 1977 when long time lovers Jerry and Emma meet after her marriage to her husband Robert dissolves, and then backtracks all the way to 1968 when their affair first began. As the years spin backwards, a complex web of secrets about the trio emerges and calls into question the nature of their intimacy -- as friends, as partners, as spouses. A play about love, lust, and time, Betrayal poetically explores the rift between memory and reality." - Tim Everitt, director

