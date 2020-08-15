Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Whidbey Island Center For The Arts Seeks Actors For Upcoming Production

Article Pixel

Auditions will take place on August 31; call-backs on September 2.

Aug. 15, 2020  

Whidbey Island Center for the Arts seeks two, male-identifying actors for its October production of Harold Pinter's "Betrayal." Auditions will take place on August 31; call-backs on September 2.

This production requires actors willing to invest in the process with no guarantee of performance; it is built on hope and a love of great theatre.

Casting breakdown, audition details, rehearsal information, and performance dates are found at www.WICAonline.org.

"Betrayal tells the story of Emma's love affair with her husband's best friend Jerry. Despite their efforts to hide the romance, it turns out that husband Robert knew about it all along. A sharp look into the nature of romantic relationships, Harold Pinter's Betrayal starts in 1977 when long time lovers Jerry and Emma meet after her marriage to her husband Robert dissolves, and then backtracks all the way to 1968 when their affair first began. As the years spin backwards, a complex web of secrets about the trio emerges and calls into question the nature of their intimacy -- as friends, as partners, as spouses. A play about love, lust, and time, Betrayal poetically explores the rift between memory and reality." - Tim Everitt, director


Related Articles View More Seattle Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Hundred Acre Productions Presents SHOWCASE
  • Devin Tupper's THE RACIST IN THE CHAT Announced as Winner of the London Lovecraft Festival 2020 New Writing Contest
  • Mark Adamson Discusses His Favorite Song, Musical, Artist, and More!
  • Defibrillator and The Actors Centre Announce The World Première Of Gemma Lawrence's SUNNYMEAD COURT