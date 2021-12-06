Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards; First Stats Announced!
This year's regional awards include in-person and streaming categories.
Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.
Check out the current standings below!
Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.
Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.
Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.
Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!Here are the current standings for Seattle:
Best Direction Of A Stream
Ashley DeMoville - MADAGASCAR: A MUSICAL ADVENTURE - The Spartan Theatre 41%
Joshua Jerard - A PERFECT CHRISTMAS - Overcomer Theatre 15%
Best Editing Of A Stream
Ashley DeMoville - MADAGASCAR: A MUSICAL ADVENTURE - The Spartan Theatre 45%
Joseph Curtis - A PERFECT CHRISTMAS - Overcomer Theatre 18%
Ashley DeMoville - GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS - The Spartan Theatre 16%
Best Performer In A Streaming Musical
Jillian Selley - MADAGASCAR: A MUSICAL ADVENTURE - The Spartan Theatre 43%
Jaz Vega - MADAGASCAR: A MUSICAL ADVENTURE - The Spartan Theatre 26%
Jeff Wallace Jr. - A PERFECT CHRISTMAS - Overcomer Theatre 10%
Best Performer In A Streaming Play
Megan Jones - GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS - The Spartan Theatre 38%
Jaz Vega - GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS - The Spartan Theatre 24%
Jaz Vega - THE PROBLEMS OF GOBLINS - The Spartan Theatre 10%
Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret
SPOOKY ADVENTURES IN THEATRE - SOOOOOOPER SPOOKTACULAR EDITION (FEATURING CHRIS HANSE & KEMUEL DEMOVILLE) - The Spartan Theatre 57%
WACKY ADVENTURES IN THEATRE - The Spartan Theatre 34%
ARNALDO! AND FRIENDS - Julias on Broadway 9%
Best Streaming Musical
MADAGASCAR: A MUSICAL ADVENTURE - The Spartan Theatre 74%
A 1940S RADIO CHRISTMAS CAROL - Centerstage 15%
A PERFECT CHRISTMAS - Overcomer Theatre 11%
Best Streaming Play
GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS - The Spartan Theatre 32%
ANOTHER ONE - The Spartan Theatre 24%
THE PROBLEMS OF GOBLINS - The Spartan Theatre 17%
Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical
Megan Jones - MADAGASCAR: A MUSICAL ADVENTURE - The Spartan Theatre 33%
Molly Robbins - MADAGASCAR: A MUSICAL ADVENTURE - The Spartan Theatre 22%
Clarissa Burden - MADAGASCAR: A MUSICAL ADVENTURE - The Spartan Theatre 20%
Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play
Megan Jones - THE PROBLEMS OF GOBLINS - The Spartan Theatre 62%
Sarah Plumb - GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS - The Spartan Theatre 21%
Kiara White - THE PROBLEMS OF GOBLINS - The Spartan Theatre 9%
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play
FIREDANCE - The Spartan Theatre 68%
HOTTER THAN EGYPT - ACT 12%
TEENAGE DICK - Seattle Rep 12%