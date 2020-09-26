VIDEO: 5th Avenue Theatre Announces OVERTURE Fundraising Event

The fundraiser takes place from October 9 to 16.

5th Avenue Theatre has announce Overture, wildly fun and friendly virtual fundraiser for The 5th from October 9 to 16.

The weeklong 5th Avenue Theatre virtual event that puts the "fun" back in fundraiser as they celebrate the art, artists and artisans that are essential to the theatre's work and community.

Your gift to Overture is an injection to vitality of The 5th, building resources that allow us to create employment opportunities in our Essential 5th Digital Collection for the incredible artists and artisans that you have come to know and love both on and off their stages. The Pacific Northwest's sensational talent pool has been struggling just the same as the arts organizations that were hit hard by COVID-19-and we can't wait to bring them back to work, sharing the magic and joy of musical theater into your life all season long.

Every dollar matters in this critical year!The pandemic has cut-off critical income for The 5th, and they need your support to build the bridge that will carry us into the future, ensuring that they are here to lift the community, inspire young people, and dazzle theater-goers for generations to come.

All donors and fundraisers will receive an invitation to a celebratory, virtual event, Overture, taking place on Friday, October 16 at 6 PM PDT.

Learn more at https://app.mobilecause.com/e/JCquZw?vid=c0rxo

Shows View More Seattle Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You