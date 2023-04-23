Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Unexpected Productions to Present Mother's Day Improv Comedy Show

The show will take place on Mother's Day, 5/14 at 7:00pm.

Apr. 23, 2023  

On Mother's Day 5/14 at 7:00, treat your Mom to a night of off-the-cuff comedy as our improvisational wizards delve into the hilarious joys and horrors of parenthood at this special Mother's Day show. These skilled performers set out to prove just how much our Moms mean to us by mercilessly making fun of them.

Performed by actual mothers who are UP improvisers.

All moms get in for $10. Use the discount code IMAMOM

About Unexpected Productions Improv

Consistently voted Best Live Comedy in Western Washington, Unexpected Productions is the heart of improv in Puget Sound. For 40 years we have focused on the art of storytelling in its work, taking suggestions from YOU & weaving them into stories & scenes. And are now performing 7 shows a week and again have live classes. Unexpected Productions focuses on the art of storytelling in its work, taking suggestions from the audience and weaving them into stories, scenes, and music. The audience is always part of the story. Unexpected Productions is dedicated to the art and spirit of improvisation. We engage and enlighten artists and audiences with improvisational theater and spontaneous storytelling in all its forms. Our approach is professional, modern, innovative, and intelligent, illuminating the humor and truth in our world. While Unexpected Productions always strives to present material that is generally appropriate for teen and adult audiences, due to the unpredictable and audience-participatory nature of improvisation, it is impossible to guarantee the content. Unexpected Productions is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization.

Unexpected Productions Presents

Mother's Day Improv Comedy Show

Location: Unexpected Productions' Market Theater. 1428 Post Alley, Seattle, WA, WA 98102 When:

Date: 5/14/23 7:00

Tickets: $20 - $10 for Mom

Buy: Tickets Here




