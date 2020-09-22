Tune In For The Bainbridge Pod ACCOMPLICE Anytime, Anywhere

Premiering every Friday in October and continuing this fall and winter.

Welcome to your new friend in quarantine! BPA's Bainbridge Pod Accomplice is a free podcast featuring a regular series of different plays starring your favorite local performers and directors.

Tune in anytime, anywhere for free, new, weekly episodes of the Bainbridge Pod Accomplice, premiering every Friday. Listeners may tune in for current or previous episodes on their favorite podcast app or at BainbridgePerformingArts.org. It's everything you love about coming to a show at BPA, but with sweatpants and no line for the restroom!

Premiering on Friday, October 2, "Sounds of the Silenced" uplifts and weaves together voices that have been oppressed - whether by circumstance of history, internal sentiment, or tragedy. The episode features works by Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, Dimitri Shostakovich, and Bainbridge Island composer and improviser - Webster Gadbois.

Get ready for a mildly spooky and majorly fun double feature of one act plays written through a collective devising process with teaching artist Liz Ellis. "Devised Audio Horror" premieres Friday, October 9 and features Diner 66 and Subject 265, both written by BPA Theatre School students.

In "Legends: Royalty of Hollywood Horror," premiering Friday, October 16, Bainbridge Halloween stars read classic Halloween tales. Tony Award winner Dinah Manoff (Maggie Peterson in the 1988 movie Child's Play) reads "The Tell-Tale Heart" by Edgar Allan Poe, Dylan Arnold (Cameron Elam in the 2018 movie Halloween) reads "The Raven" by Edgar Allan Poe, and Jim Anderson reads "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" by Washington Irving.

"Legends: Terrors of Northwest Storytelling" premieres Friday, October 23, and features Bainbridge's own Folklorist Birke Duncan in "The Troll Tale: A Radio Play" by Garrett Vance and Birke Duncan. This episode will also feature a conversation with Birke Duncan and Ann Wilkinson Ellis.

Carmilla premieres on Friday, October 30. We'll experience a new adaptation of the story that inspired Bram Stoker's Dracula. Predating Dracula by 26 years, Carmilla is the groundbreaking, seductive tale that first broke the literary mold and established the modern vampire legend.

Stream all episodes of the Bainbridge Pod Accomplice in your favorite podcast app or listen online at BainbridgePerformingArts.org. Our Bainbridge Pod Accomplice theme music "Swing for Mike" is written and performed by Ranger and the "Re-Arrangers." Find out more about the band at www.RangerSwings.com.

The Bainbridge Pod Accomplice is presented free of charge though we welcome support at any level to ensure that the performing arts are part of the community's pandemic recovery plan. Episodes are rehearsed remotely and recorded in compliance with the state's Covid-19 guidelines to ensure the safe engagement of performers.

Find out more about BPA at www.bainbridgeperformingarts.org.

