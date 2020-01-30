Tulalip Resort Casino's Pastry Chef Nikol Nakamura Shares Her Valentine's Day Confections

Love is all around this Valentine's Day at Tulalip Resort Casino! Take the light of your life on a fun-loving evening adventure with perfectly matched dining options and expertly hand-selected wines by Sommelier Tom Thompson. His romantically inspired cocktails will fulfill your sweet tooth! This Valentine's Day, Tulalip Resort Casino has just what the love doctor ordered.

Pastry Chef Nikol Nakamura is known for her sinfully prepared confections and her Valentine's Day dessert offerings should not be missed. In an ode to sweetness and that special someone, Nakamura has taken three classic desserts and added her sweet magic to each one.

Tulalip Resort Casino's Valentine's Day Confections:

Cedars Cafe

Red Velvet Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting and Sugar Cookie Hearts

It has been said that the red velvet cake made its first appearance during Victorian times, which is known as the Romantic Era in history. The deep red cake against the ivory frosting evokes images of hearts and love. Today, it has evolved into a Southern comfort classic, and Cedars Cafe is all about serving yummy comfort food.

"It seemed fitting to include a big slice of red velvet cake decorated with sugar cookie hearts for Valentine's Day," shares Nakamura.

Cedars Cafe dessert special will be offered from 11:00 a.m. onward, as well as the full menu is available 24 hours a day. For additional dining information, visit Cedars Cafe.

Blackfish Wild Salmon Grill & Bar

Passion Fruit Chiffon Cake, White Chocolate Mousse and Fresh Strawberries

Most fresh fruits during the late winter season become sparse, but passion fruit is available, which brightens up the doldrums of the cold season. Passion fruits are tangy with sweet and sour flavors and crunchy edible seeds. Nakamura is showcasing this particular fruit for Valentine's Day for that very reason because the name itself denotes a facet of love. The light cake's tanginess is tamed against the sweetness of white chocolate along with fresh first-of-the-season strawberries, which add texture and a pop of red to the plate.

Dinner service is available from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and Friday and Saturday from 5:00 p.m. until midnight. Blackfish's full dinner menu and Wine Spectator award-winning wine list will also be available. For reservations and additional dining information, visit Blackfish Wild Salmon Grill.

Tula Bene Pastaria + Chophouse

Tartufo - Passion Fruit Gelato with Rose-Raspberry Sorbetto Center, Raspberry Consommé and Candied Rose Petals

In Italian, tartufo means truffle, and this dessert pays tribute to Italy's prized savory truffles that grow in the wild. These savory truffles are rare, expensive and much sought after. To create this classic Italian dessert, Nakamura took the tangy passion fruit and turned it into a gelato and in the center of the gelato is a rose-raspberry sorbetto. The use of red raspberries, roses and passion fruit all honor the many references to celebrating Valentine's Day - the day of love!

Dinner service is from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Tula Bene's full dinner menu and Wine Spectator award-winning wine list will also be available. For reservations and additional dining information, visit Tula Bene Pastaria + Chophouse.

For more information about Tulalip Resort Casino or their Valentine's Day specials, visit Tulalip Resort Casino.





