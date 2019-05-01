Tickets On Sale May 15 For BDC's 38th Annual Student Performance

Bainbridge Performing Arts is delighted to host Bainbridge Dance Center's 38th Annual Student Performance on June 27 - 29. Over the course of four performances, dancers age four to eighteen will be featured in short works choreographed by the BDC Faculty demonstrating student artistry and technical skill in ballet, modern, jazz and tap techniques. A celebrated island tradition since 1981, BDC's performances showcase how young dancers develop over the course of years of training. Join us for this celebration of the craft and artistry of dance.

A highlight of this year's performance will be Rainbow Etude (1996) a short piece created by the acclaimed choreographer Donald McKayle based on his masterwork Rainbow 'Round My Shoulder (1959). Randall Anthony Smith, Mr. McKayle's répétiteur and assistant, came to Bainbridge this January to set Rainbow Etude on BDC's Advanced Dancers and explore with them the context of racism and social justice integral to the work. The Ballet Repertory dancers will perform the ever popular White Act from Swan Lake showcasing some of the most beautiful (and difficult!) variations in all of classical ballet, while the Tap Repertory dancers have choreographed a show-stopping finale to the music of Queen.

Bainbridge Dance Center is dedicated to providing high-quality dance education focused on cultivating curiosity, generosity, and professionalism. BDC offers classes in creative movement, ballet, modern, jazz, tap, pilates and dance composition for children and adults. Visit online at www.bainbridgedancecenter.com.

Bainbridge Dance Center's 38th Annual Student Performance is June 27 - 29, with shows Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. plus Saturday at 2:00 p.m. Beginning May 15, tickets, $20 for adults and $16 for students, seniors, and military, may be purchased online at www.bainbridgeperformingarts.org, by phone at 206.842.8569 or in person at BPA, 200 Madison Avenue North, Bainbridge Island. BPA Box Office hours are 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and one hour prior to each performance.

BPA is supported, in part, by Bainbridge Community Foundation, the City of Bainbridge Island, and One Call for All. Bainbridge Performing Arts is pleased to offer an "Open Doors" program. Free and reduced-cost tickets to most events are available to community members in need through our partner Helpline House thanks to a grant from the Mabee Family Foundation. Please contact the BPA Box Office at 206.842.8569 or Helpline House to reserve tickets today.

Find out more about BPA at www.bainbridgeperformingarts.org.

Photo Credit: John Cornicello





Related Articles Shows View More Seattle Stories

More Hot Stories For You