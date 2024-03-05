The University of Washington's School of Drama to Present VANITY FAIR in March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Enter the world of "Vanity Fair," where rich storytelling and nuanced performances explore the complexities of human ambition and morality. Directed by UW School of Drama Director MFA in Directing candidate Kate Drummond, this compelling production brings William Makepeace Thackeray's classic novel to life on stage, adapted by Kate Hamill. The production will run at the Floyd and Delores Jones Playhouse from March 7, 2024, to March 16, 2024, for an unforgettable theatrical experience.

Venue: Floyd and Delores Jones Playhouse 4045 University Way NE - Google Map - Google Map

Director's Vision: According to Drummond, "The central image of this production is going for the brass ring on a vintage carousel."

She further reflects, "When the carousel slows to a stop and you're left with what you've done, can you say that you tried everything you could to grab that ring? Isn't it better to have laid it all on the line, even if it makes you look a little silly along the way, than to have given up and just been along for the ride?"

Overview: In Vanity Fair, Becky, orphaned and disadvantaged, is cunning and ambitious, while Amelia, born into privilege, is well-intentioned but naive. As they each strive to secure love, success, and stability in the patriarchy of early 19th-century London, they face many obstacles to their dreams. Through Becky and Amelia's travails, this thrilling, highly theatrical (im)morality play explores the flexibility of our morals when faced with the harsh realities of our lives.

Show Highlights:

· Dates & Performances:

· March 7-9, 12-16, 2024

· Thursday, Friday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday - 7:30 pm

· Sunday - 2:00 pm

· Run Time: Approx. 2 hrs. 30 mins plus a 10-min intermission.

Tickets, Contact: & Accessibility:

· Price: $10-$20 Buy Tickets

· Email: ticket@uw.edu | Phone: (206)-543-4880 or (800)859-5342 (12-4 p.m., M-F)