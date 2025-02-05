The Intiman Cabaret Returns This April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Intiman Cabaret will return April 3-20, 2025, after its successful debut last fall. Three new performances will showcase critically-acclaimed, veteran local artists as part of Intiman’s 51st season. There is something for everyone in the lineup, from laugh-out-loud Sci-fi camp, to outrageous torch-song drag, to social-justice inspired comedy.

Three shows will play during this second half of Intiman’s inaugural Cabaret series. April 3-6 will feature solo-performer and circus clown Michelle Matlock in The Mammy Project. Both harrowing and humorous, this is a powerful piece examining the myth of the “Mammy” caricature and its impact on contemporary American culture. Next up, Scott Shoemaker will bring a new version of his hilarious, alien abduction conspiracy romp :PROBED! to the stage, having last shared it at Re-Bar six years ago. It will play April 10-13. Closing out the series April 16-20 is local favorite Cherdonna Shinatra, serving up her comic brand of avant-garde drag in Cherdonna’s Favorite Things, a piece created exclusively for the Cabaret.

Each of these artists are luminaries in their own right. Matlock is the first African American to create a main character for Cirque du Soleil. She toured the world in their production of OVO for ten years. Jody Kuehner aka Cherdonna has performed on countless stages around the city, including a sold out run at On the Boards last year, and an annual appearance in Jingle All the Gay with Kitten ‘N Lou. Shoemaker is known for his unique brand of comedy and his critically acclaimed shows Ms. Pak-Man and War on Christmas.

The Intiman Cabaret transforms the Erickson Theater into a 21+ venue with table and bar seating, and cocktail lounge service throughout. Audiences will witness world-class performances while enjoying delicious beverages and snacks delivered right to their table. Ticket prices are low, ranging from $30-$40 per person.



All tables are now available for all Cabaret performances. Members save 30% off their table purchase, and 15% off their bar tab, with membership starting at just $8/month. Learn more, become a Member, or purchase your table today at intiman.org/cabaret.

Comments