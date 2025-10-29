The 5th Avenue Theatre Will Present ELF – THE MUSICAL This Holiday Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 5th Avenue Theatre Company will celebrate the 2025 holiday season with ELF – The Musical, running November 28 through December 28 at the historic downtown Seattle theatre.

Based on the hit 2003 New Line Cinema film starring Will Ferrell, the stage adaptation features a book by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan (Annie, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone), with music by Matthew Sklar and lyrics by Chad Beguelin (The Prom). Directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award nominee Denis Jones (Tootsie, Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn), this joyful production brings to life the story of Buddy the Elf, a human raised in the North Pole who sets out to find his family and restore Christmas spirit in New York City.

Jones, who helmed The 5th Avenue’s 2024 production of Mary Poppins, describes ELF as “a joyful story that resonates across generations,” highlighting its themes of optimism, connection, and community. Seattle favorite Eric Ankrim returns to The 5th Avenue stage as Buddy, having previously directed the show during its 2012–13 season. He is joined by Tori Gresham as Jovie, Cayman Ilika as Emily Hobbs, Porscha Shaw as Deb, Richard O. Ziman as Santa, Shaunyce Omar as Macy’s Manager, Tony Lawson as Walter Hobbs, and Yusef Seevers as Mr. Greenway, with Conor Sullivan and Gavin Weston alternating in the role of Michael Hobbs.

The production features music direction by Matthew Smedal, scenic design by Matthew Smucker, costumes by David C. Woolard, lighting by Connie Yun, and sound design by Justin Stasiw. Associate direction is by Charlie Johnson, choreography by Pamela Yasutake, and additional design and stage management support from The 5th Avenue Theatre’s resident artistic team.

A festive, Broadway-caliber experience for audiences of all ages, ELF – The Musical features large-scale musical numbers, dazzling choreography, and plenty of holiday cheer. Performances will take place at The 5th Avenue Theatre, 1308 5th Avenue in Seattle. Tickets are available now at 5thavenue.org, by phone at 206.625.1900, or in person at the box office.

Content Advisory: ELF – The Musical is recommended for ages 4 and up. The show is based on the PG-rated film and includes similar content. Children under 4, including babes in arms, will not be admitted.