Tacoma Arts Live Presents THE THANKSGIVING PLAY By Larissa FastHorse

A satirical comedy by Larissa FastHorse.

By: Sep. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Photo 1 Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 2 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Review: DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID at The 5th Avenue Theatre Photo 3 Review: DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID at The 5th Avenue Theatre
Cast Announced for Third Season of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour; First Look! Photo 4 Cast Announced for Third Season of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour; First Look!

Tacoma Arts Live Presents THE THANKSGIVING PLAY By Larissa FastHorse

Tacoma Arts Live's Theater Northwest will present the production of The Thanksgiving Play by Larissa FastHorse.

Director Josh Knudson leads the cast in a seasonal satire about four white people attempting create an educational and politically correct First Thanksgiving pageant for Native American Heritage Month. The play explores themes of privilege, historical accuracy, and the challenges faced by the protagonists in navigating these complexities in an eye-opening, confrontational farce.

 

The Thanksgiving Play opens with a preview night on Thursday, October 12 at 7:30 p.m. followed by 13 performances October 13 – November 5 in the Roosevelt Room at Tacoma Armory. Tickets are $39 and are on sale now.

 

Performance Schedule:

 

Preview Night: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, October 13, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 3:00 p.m.

 

All performances will be in the Roosevelt Room at Tacoma Armory.

 

Tacoma Armory's Roosevelt Room will be transformed into a classroom-style space, with seating on both sides of the stage. Audiences expecting a 'traditional' Thanksgiving pageant may be intrigued by the play's subject matter, which draws attention to the disparities between the myth of the peaceful feast between pilgrims and Native Americans, and the much bloodier reality. Cast member Valerie Ryan Miller describes it as her “favorite medicine: uncomfortable, devastating comedy.”

 

The Thanksgiving Play made its Broadway debut at the Hayes Theater in 2023, making Larissa FastHorse the first female Native American playwright known to have a play produced on Broadway. FastHorse is a MacArthur Fellow, a member of the Sicangu Lakota Nation, a playwright, director, and choreographer from South Dakota. She has made significant contributions to Native American drama following a career in ballet, television, and film.

 

FastHorse wrote The Thanksgiving Play in response to production roadblocks and casting difficulties with her other plays, which require Indigenous actors. The play addresses the misrepresentation of Native Americans, the lack of Indigenous casting, and the challenges of accurately representing Indigenous people in theater.

 

Cast

 

Logan: Andrea Gordon

Jaxton: Rodman Bolek

Alicia: Valerie Ryan Miller

Caden: Mikel Michener

 

Production Team 

 

Director: Josh Knudson

Production Manager: Lily Oellerich

Assistant Production Manager: Monique Otter-Johnson

Stage Manager: Kay Meier

Costume Designer: Mary Kelsay

Lighting Designer: Brett Carr

Sound Designer: Don Littrell

Props Designer: Kelly Zeiler Lynch

Technical Director: Mike Figueroa

Dramaturg: Maria-Tania Bandes B. Weingarden

Cultural Consultant: Andre Bouchard

DEIA Liaison: Eric Clausell

 

All stage work on this production is performed by employees represented by IATSE, Local #15.

 

Please be advised that this production contains blood, excessive violence, and gunshots.

 

Tacoma Arts Live's Theater Northwest builds community through live professional theater with the belief in the intrinsic value of creativity and compensates all artists for their services. This allows Tacoma Arts Live to attract some of the region's best talent to create performances that include and honor all cultures. This work aspires to refresh audiences by connecting to a sense of empathy, challenging complacency, and inspiration to live with joy and thoughtful inquiry.

 

Tickets to The Thanksgiving Play are $39 and are on sale now. To purchase tickets, call Tacoma Arts Live Box Office at 253.346.1721, visit Tacoma Armory in person at 1001 S Yakima Ave., or online at TacomaArtsLive.org.




RELATED STORIES - Seattle

1
Bailadores de Bronce Celebrates 50 Years in Seattle with Performances at the Moore Theatre Photo
Bailadores de Bronce Celebrates 50 Years in Seattle with Performances at the Moore Theatre

Seattle Theatre Group (STG) is celebrating Latinx/Hispanic Heritage month with the 50th Anniversary Celebration of Bailadores de Bronce, a local Mexican folklorico dance troupe, performing at the Moore Theatre. Learn more about the event here!

2
Bellingham Symphony Orchestra to Open 48th Season with Tango-Inspired Concerto Photo
Bellingham Symphony Orchestra to Open 48th Season with Tango-Inspired Concerto

On Sunday, October 1st, the Bellingham Symphony Orchestra will kick off its 48th Season with an opportunity to hear an instrument that is not commonly heard in the concert hall-the bandoneon.

3
Bellingham Symphony Orchestra Seeks Executive Director Photo
Bellingham Symphony Orchestra Seeks Executive Director

The Bellingham Symphony Orchestra is seeking an Executive Director to lead the organization and ensure its mission and goals are met. Apply now!

4
Review: DISNEYS THE LITTLE MERMAID at The 5th Avenue Theatre Photo
Review: DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID at The 5th Avenue Theatre

In these tumultuous theatrical times, it’s of little surprise that The 5th Avenue Theatre would head back under the sea with a remount of “Disney’s The Little Mermaid”. I mean, they just did it back in 2016. But it’s a crowd pleaser and I suspect a bit of a cash sea cow so here we are. But I still contend that there are two shows here. There’s half of a show that has the story and songs from the late great Howard Ashman that we all remember from the movie, and half of a show where we do our best to enjoy a Glenn Slater lyric. But no matter which half of the show you’re faced with, at least we still get the luminous Diana Huey back as Ariel, the titular mermaid.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch WICKED's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz Video
Watch WICKED's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE Video
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert Video
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert
View all Videos

Seattle SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Horror Unexpected: Stories Grimm
Unexpected Productions Market Theater (10/01-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bloodletting
Pork Filled Productions (10/19-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Company
Paramount Theatre (7/23-7/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Citizen Hurricane
WICA (9/29-9/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ALMOST, MAINE
Tacoma Little Theatre (4/26-5/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Two Big Black Bags
West of Lenin (9/21-10/14)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MISERY
Tacoma Little Theatre (10/20-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Something Rotten!
Red Curtain Arts Center (9/08-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express
Wade James Theatre (9/15-10/08)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hadestown
Paramount Theatre (10/31-11/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You