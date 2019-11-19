'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS Announced At Tacoma Little Theatre

Tacoma Little Theatre presents a special added show for the holiday season, 'Twas the Night Before Christmas, written by Ken Ludwig (Lend Me A Tenor, The Fox on the Fairway), and directed by Mary Ellen Gilmour.

'Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the house, creatures were stirring, including a mouse! Kick off your family's yuletide season with this comic take on the classic poem. When Santa's Naughty or Nice list has gone missing, it's up to a pair of dancing mice, a spunky girl, and an Elf-B-I agent to solve the mystery before Santa boards his sleigh.

Tacoma Little Theatre's production of 'Twas the Night Before Christmas features: Alexandira Bray (Calliope/Britannia), Evie Merrill (Emily), Jack Burns (Amos), Jay Lurvey (Mulch/Santa Claus/Wendell Sneed), and Todd van der Ark (Sir Guy/Uncle Brierly).

'Twas the Night Before Christmas will run Saturday, December 14, through Saturday, December 28, 2019. Saturday showings are at 11:00am & 2:00pm. Additional performances are Wednesday, December 18 at 7:00pm and Sunday, December 22 at 6:00pm. 'Twas the Night Before Christmas is recommended for all ages.

Tickets are $15.00 (Adults) and $12.00 (Children 12 and under). Tickets may be purchased online at www.tacomalittletheatre.com, or by calling our Box Office at (253) 272-2281. Group rates are available for 10 or more.





