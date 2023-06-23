TINA- THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL On Sale At Keller Auditorium, June 26

This inspiring and uplifting show will play Keller Auditorium from September 5 – 10!

By: Jun. 23, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album Photo 2 Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album
GREASE to Open Spokane Valley Summer Theatre's 2023 Season Photo 3 GREASE to Open Spokane Valley Summer Theatre's 2023 Season
Review: SOLARIS at Book-It Repertory Theatre Photo 4 Review: SOLARIS at Book-It Repertory Theatre

TINA- THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL On Sale At Keller Auditorium, June 26

Tickets for TINA- THE Tina Turner MUSICAL national tour will go on sale at Keller Auditorium, June 26. This inspiring and uplifting show will play Keller Auditorium from September 5 – 10! 

The North American touring cast is led by Naomi Rodgers (Frozen) and Zurin Villanueva (The Lion King, Mean Girls, Shuffle Along, The Book of Mormon) who will evenly share the role of Tina Turner, each playing four (of eight) performances a week. Also starring are Roderick Lawrence as Ike Turner, Roz White as Zelma Bullock, Carla R. Stewart as Gran Georgeanna and Lael Van Keuren as Rhonda.

TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL will play Keller Auditorium from September 5 - 10, 2023. Tickets go on sale on Monday, June 26 at 10am and will be available at Click Here.

The ensemble includes Daelyanna Kelly Benson, Antonio Beverly, Karen Burthwright, Aliyah Caldwell, Brianna Cameron, Lillian Charles, Max Falls, Zachary Freier-HarrisonReyna Guerra, Gordia HayesAndre Hinds, Takia Hopson, Ayvah Johnson, Geoffrey Kidwell, Parris Monet Lewis, Gerard M. Williams, Nia Nelson-Williams, Gracie Phillips, Nicole Powell, Terance Reddick, Shari Washington Rhone, Jacob Roberts-Miller, Chris Stevens, Kristopher Stanley Ward, and Jeff Sullivan.

“The North American tour of TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is one of eight productions that have opened around the world since the show began in the West End in 2018, which is testimony to Tina's extraordinary legacy,” the producers, Tali Pelman from Stage Entertainment and Jimmy Nederlander said. “We can't wait for America to see the two megawatt superstars—Naomi Rodgers and Zurin Villanueva — who share the role of Tina, Roderick Lawrence in the role of Ike, and the incredibly talented company who are on the road in this tour!"

Produced by Stage Entertainment, James L. Nederlander and Tali Pelman, in association with Tina Turner, TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL was written by Tony Award nominee and Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins.

TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is directed by Tony Award nominee Phyllida Lloyd with choreography by Tony Award nominee Anthony Van Laast, set and costume designs by Tony Award nominee Mark Thompson, Music Supervision, Arrangements & Incidental Music by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Tony Award nominee Bruno Poet, sound by Tony Award nominee Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Tony Award nominee Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Tony Award nominee Ethan Popp, wigs, hair and makeup design by Drama Desk Award winner Campbell Young Associates, and casting by The Telsey Office. 


An uplifting comeback story like no other, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n' Roll.  Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, this electrifying sensation will send you soaring to the rafters.

One of the world's best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows were seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history. Featuring her much-loved songs, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall and directed by the internationally acclaimed Phyllida Lloyd

 

This new musical based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner received its world premiere in April 2018 in London, where it opened to five-star reviews and has broken box office records at the Aldwych Theatre. In March 2019, the German production opened at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg, the Broadway production followed in November 2019 and was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical. The Dutch production opened at the Beatrix Theater, Utrecht, in February 2020. A third European production opened in Fall 2021 at the Teatro Coliseum in Madrid, Spain and the most recent production opened at the Theatre Royal Sydney in Australia in May of 2023.

 

TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL originally opened on Broadway on November 7, 2019, was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical. The production reopened at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on October 8, 2021, following the 18-month industry wide shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Broadway production ended performances Sunday, August 14.

 

Produced by Stage Entertainment and Ghostlight Records and featuring the original London cast, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical: Original Cast Recording is available worldwide on CD, both online and in stores. The CD features a 20-page booklet, which includes liner notes, synopsis, and production and studio photography. The album was recorded in February 2019 at Angel Studios and RAK Studios, produced by the show's Music Supervisor Nicholas Skilbeck and Kurt Deutsch, and co-produced by Tom Kelly. To download or stream the album, or order the CD, please visit http://www.ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/riverdeep-tinaturnermusical.

When she was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame in October, 2021, Tina Turner became one of only three women in the institution's history to be inducted twice (she was initially inducted in 1991, alongside Ike Turner).

The Emmy-nominated feature documentary TINA is now available to stream on HBO Max. A revealing and intimate look at the life and career of musical icon Tina Turner, TINA charts her improbable rise to early fame, her personal and professional struggles throughout her life and her even more improbable resurgence as a global phenomenon in the 1980s. The feature documentary is from Academy Award-winning directors Dan Lindsay, T.J. Martin and Lightbox, the production company founded by Academy Award-winning producer Simon Chinn and Emmy-winning producer Jonathan Chinn, together with Emmy-nominated producer Diane Becker.

 

 

Broadway in Portland is a partnership between Portland Opera and Broadway Across America.




RELATED STORIES - Seattle

1
1776 Comes to 5th Avenue Theatre Photo
1776 Comes to 5th Avenue Theatre

The national tour of 1776 makes its premiere in Seattle at The 5th Avenue Theatre August 2-6, 2023. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at The 5th Avenue Theatre’s website, over the phone, or by visiting the box office.

2
Seattle Theatre Group 25th Annual DANCE This Highlights Regional And National Collaborativ Photo
Seattle Theatre Group 25th Annual DANCE This Highlights Regional And National Collaborative Dance

This year Seattle Theatre Group (STG) marks the 25th anniversary of DANCE This, its signature dance program that brings together youth and adult performers from diverse communities to collaborate and share their culture through the art of dance.

3
Intiman Theatre Announcing First Class Of AA Degree Graduates Photo
Intiman Theatre Announcing First Class Of AA Degree Graduates

​​​​​​​Intiman Theatre joins with Seattle Central College (SCC) in celebrating the first class of graduates with an AA Degree emphasis in Technical Theatre for Social Justice! Four students have completed the two year course of study: Bill Fischer, Egel Legecy, Garrett M. Megathlin, and Ali Rahmn.

4
Seattle Theatre Group Introduces Ricardo Frazer Executive Leadership Program For BIPOC Pro Photo
Seattle Theatre Group Introduces Ricardo Frazer Executive Leadership Program For BIPOC Professionals

Seattle Theatre Group has announced the Ricardo Frazer Executive Leadership Program, a new professional development program that will identify a cohort of exceptionally talented BIPOC professionals who are poised to lead large performing arts organizations in the future.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Get A First Look At The Jimmy Awards Opening Number! Video Video: Get A First Look At The Jimmy Awards Opening Number!
Rising Stars Return to Celebrate 15 Years of Broadway Sessions Video
Rising Stars Return to Celebrate 15 Years of Broadway Sessions
First Look at BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at The Muny Video
First Look at BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at The Muny
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Gets Ready for the Tonys Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Gets Ready for the Tonys
View all Videos

Seattle SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Solaris
Book-It Repertory Theatre (6/14-7/09)PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Crimson and Clover
Can Can Culinary Cabaret (6/29-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hello, Dolly!
Village Theatre (5/26-7/02)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 12th Annual Festival of Shorts
Wade James Theatre (6/29-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Briar/Rose
Theatre Off Jackson (6/23-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Unexpected Productions 40th Anniversary Improv Week
Unexpected Productions Market Theater (6/18-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Noir
Can Can Culinary Cabaret (3/30-6/25)VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hello, Dolly!
Village Theatre (7/07-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Novalima Live at High Dive
High Dive (8/04-8/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sound Of Music
Schuler Performing Arts Center (6/30-7/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You