THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG and FANCY DANCER to Open Seattle Rep 2025/26 Season

Seattle Rep will launch its 62nd season with two major productions this fall: the Seattle professional debut of the Broadway comedy The Play That Goes Wrong and the world premiere of Fancy Dancer, a new autobiographical play by acclaimed playwright Larissa FastHorse (The Thanksgiving Play). Performances begin in August and September 2025, and tickets are now on sale.

The theater is also expanding its engagement with local artists and audiences through a new education initiative, Seattle Rep Studios, and has announced an upcoming world premiere musical, Freak the Mighty, for its 2026/27 season.

“This season represents the heart of what Seattle Rep does best — entertaining, inspiring, and creating meaningful opportunities for people of all ages to experience live theater,” said Artistic Director Dámaso Rodríguez. “We're building on our legacy while looking boldly toward the future.”

On Stage This Fall

The Play That Goes Wrong

August 28 – September 28, 2025 | Bagley Wright Theater

This co-production with Portland Center Stage follows the misadventures of a community theater troupe attempting to stage a murder mystery, only to be thwarted by collapsing sets, missed cues, and comic disaster. The cast includes Chip Sherman, Cassi Q Kohl, Darius Pierce, Setareki, Ashley Song, Ian Bond, Chris Murray, and Darragh Kennan, with understudies Phillip Ray Guevara and Ashley Lanyon.

The production is directed by Dámaso Rodríguez and features scenic design by Tom Buderwitz, costumes by Melanie Taylor Burgess, lighting by Connie Yun, sound design by Rodolfo Ortega, and movement/fight direction by Brian Danner.

Fancy Dancer

September 18 – November 2, 2025 | Leo K. Theater

Written by Larissa FastHorse and co-produced with Seattle Children’s Theatre, Fancy Dancer tells the story of a young woman seeking identity and purpose through dance, inspired by the life of Osage ballerina Maria Tallchief. FastHorse and rising actor Burgandi Trejo Phoenix perform in alternating roles.

Both productions are recommended for ages 8 and up. Families can purchase discounted admission through the Fall Family Package, which includes tickets to The Play That Goes Wrong, Fancy Dancer, and Come From Away.

More info: seattlerep.org/FamilyPack

Coming Soon: Freak the Mighty – A World Premiere Musical

Seattle Rep has announced the 2026/27 premiere of Freak the Mighty, a new musical based on the novel by Rodman Philbrick. The show is being developed with Cleveland Play House and the producers of Come From Away, and features a book and lyrics by Anthony Drewe and music by Ryan Fielding Garrett.

Expanded Education Programs for Fall

Seattle Rep Studios will launch this fall with a range of new education offerings:

For Youth:

A 10-week Young Rep Production Intensive of The Outsiders

Saturday classes in stage management, playwriting, and improv

Performances of The Outsiders run November 7–9 & 14–16, 2025.

Single tickets go on sale September 8, 2025.

For Adults & Artists:

Rep Pro Membership gives professional artists access to mentorship, training, and community classes

Fall classes include Actor’s Studio with Dámaso Rodríguez and Improv for Wellness with Teague Parker

Scholarships are available for youth classes.

Register at: SeattleRep.org/Education

About Seattle Rep

Founded in 1963 and recipient of the 1990 Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre, Seattle Rep is a leading arts institution in the Pacific Northwest. Under Artistic Director Dámaso Rodríguez and Managing Director Jeffrey Herrmann, the company develops and presents productions and programs that reflect the region’s rich diversity and creativity.