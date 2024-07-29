THE LUCKY CHANCE Now Open At Island Shakespeare Festival On Whidbey Island

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



"The Lucky Chance" is open at Island Shakespeare Festival on Whidbey Island

Experience outdoor classical theater on an enchanting forest stage. Bring a picnic and eat before the 6 p.m. show. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Aphra Behn's play, "The Lucky Chance," was first staged in 1686 at Theatre Royal, Drury Lane,

London. The script fell into obscurity until 1984 when it was produced at The Royal Court Theatre, London. Now, 30 years later, it returns in a modernized production thanks to ISF's partnership with Hedgepig Ensemble, its Expand the Canon series and Seattle director, Julie Beckman.

"As a fan of Aphra Behn, it has been a delight to explore the strong and unique women at the center of the story along with the classic comic elements," Beckman said.

As she describes it, here is not one but three love triangles! Add to that the return of banished lovers, disguise and double identity, the overturning of "forced marriages," surprise letters, bawdy humor, otherworldly apparitions, "foolish" characters owning up to their mistakes, a hearty dose of popular music, dance and... (wait for it) a happy ending!

The ISF actors come to Whidbey from around the United States and bring a special focus to a summer of outdoor repertory theater, with a beautiful forest as the backdrop. Beckman says that such a gathering of like-minded artists for a summer together lends itself to a rewarding rehearsal and performance experience.

"Theatre is a collaborative art form and allows us to create connections and find magic in the process of the storytelling," says Beckman. "Working with an ensemble of actors who not only create and play together, but who form deep community for a full summer, allows the journey of discovery to go even deeper."

Adapting the script for a contemporary audience, allowed Beckman to make new discoveries in the play, which tells the bold and funny story of three women, the people who love them and the obstacles they overcome. It offers a glimpse into the bitter realities of a marriage system that entitles a man to complete financial and physical control over his wife. It also highlights the hypocrisy of a patriarchal society. Here was a chance for Beckman to call in the ghost of Behn and derive the maverick spirit of the author, while reworking the play in a way that empowers the female characters and clarifies their stories for a new audience. Meanwhile, Behn's unapologetic critique of capitalism and patriarchy remains front and center while these colorfully clad and bawdy characters sing and dance to contemporary music karaoke style, to tell this story in a fresh, new way that is sure to entertain, excite and charm the audience. Don't miss it!

Additionally, William Shakespeare's "King Lear" is also open. Both shows play in rotation at 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through Sept. 8, with some matinees at 1 p.m. Sundays. Gates open one hour before curtain. All performances are at 5476 Maxwelton Road in Langley. Wear a sun hat and layers when you come. Enjoy the shows!

Visit islandshakespeare.org for more information.

In addition to a beer, wine and mead tent, cookies, chips, ice cold treats, hot or iced coffee, tea and sparkling drinks are also available on site. Guests are welcome to bring their own food and use the picnic tables for a pre-show meal. Salinity (www.eatsalinity.com) will provide the concessions inside Henry the Tent where you'll find a wide variety of snacks for all ages. Salinity will offer smoked Alaskan salmon, grassfed cheese, organic coffee concentrate, and our island's favorite bagels, among other delectables.

