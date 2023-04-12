THE LEHMAN TRILOGY & More Set for ACT Theatre 2023/24 Season

Seattle's ACT Theatre has announced its 2023-2024 season, featuring a dynamic lineup of contemporary live theatre productions that reflect the company's unwavering commitment to producing work at the cross-section of artistic ambition and civic engagement. With a focus on producing cutting-edge works that challenge the status quo and speak to the world we live in today, this season promises to captivate audiences with compelling and thought-provoking performances. From bold new voices to established playwrights pushing the boundaries of the form, ACT Theatre remains at the forefront of contemporary theatre, and looks forward to the conversations this season will inspire.

Kicking off the season is a co-production with The 5th Avenue Theatre of the 2019 critically-acclaimed play with music, Cambodian Rock Band, which has been hailed as a "wildly entertaining, thoroughly original" production by The Hollywood Reporter. Written by accomplished and award-winning American playwright Lauren Yee (The Great Leap, King of the Yees), this electrifying play follows a Khmer Rouge survivor and her daughter as they confront their family's past, set against the backdrop of the vibrant Cambodian rock music scene. Cambodian Rock Band is backed by a live band playing contemporary Dengue Fever hits and classic Cambodian oldies.

Next up is award-winning and influential contemporary playwright Samuel D. Hunter's A Case for the Existence of God, telling a surprising story of the magnetic pull between two strangers and offering a thought-provoking revelation on the complexities of the "American Dream." This play is a thought-provoking exploration of the human condition.

The season also features the comedy-drama Stew, a bold and innovative new work by 2021 Pulitzer Prize Finalist, Zora Howard. The play follows three generations of women in a family as they navigate their relationships and struggles with identity, love, and loss over the course of one day. The New Yorker called this play "A captivating story that's intimate, funny, and heartbreaking in equal measure" and the New York Stage Review said "Howard clearly is an upcoming artist to watch."

ACT's 4-show season concludes with the thrilling Seattle debut of The Lehman Trilogy, a tour-de-force production that has wowed audiences and critics alike on both sides of the Atlantic. Written by Stefano Massini and adapted for the stage by Ben Power, this epic Tony Award-winning play charts the rise and fall of the Lehman Brothers and the financial system they helped create. Reported as "one of the great plays of the decade" (The Sunday Times), The Lehman Trilogy is a must-see event for theatre lovers and history buffs alike.

ACT Artistic Director John Langs said, "The contemporary theatre is in a new chapter as our storytellers are looking into the way modern society learns, grows, shifts, and changes. Artists are looking beneath the melodrama to the revelations that rise often from the intimate unexpected moment. This is a season where the quiet flutter of a butterfly's wings create a tsunami of emotion that can catalyze a generation of change. Joy breaks from tragedy to a rock and roll beat, and tenderness emerges from our contemporary storm like a lightning strike. This season we explore the art of the intimate epic and we're thrilled to get to share it with our audiences."

With its diverse array of productions, each with its own unique style and perspective, ACT Theatre's 2023-24 season promises to be a thrilling and unforgettable journey through the world of live theatre.

