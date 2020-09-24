Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Spokane Theater Arts Council Spreads Message of Inclusivity via Livestreams

Expanding the Table takes place on September 25 at 6:30pm PST.

Sep. 24, 2020  

Spokane Theater Arts Council will present a continuation of the discussion begun in Part 1 of its Virtual Panel Series, Seeing Ourselves Onstage.

Part 2, Expanding the Table, takes place on September 25 at 6:30pm PST.

Expanding The Table is a virtual panel discussion with artists from across the country that have had quantifiable, demonstrated success as leaders and advocates in the industry.

Featuring:

Don't miss this engaging and insightful event that begs the question, "What is the future of American theater, and how do we bring it to Spokane?"

Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/spokanetheater.



