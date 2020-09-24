Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
Spokane Theater Arts Council Spreads Message of Inclusivity via Livestreams
Expanding the Table takes place on September 25 at 6:30pm PST.
Spokane Theater Arts Council will present a continuation of the discussion begun in Part 1 of its Virtual Panel Series, Seeing Ourselves Onstage.
Part 2, Expanding the Table, takes place on September 25 at 6:30pm PST.
Expanding The Table is a virtual panel discussion with artists from across the country that have had quantifiable, demonstrated success as leaders and advocates in the industry.
Featuring:
- Wardell Clark
- Leslie Ishii
- DeLanna Studi
Don't miss this engaging and insightful event that begs the question, "What is the future of American theater, and how do we bring it to Spokane?"
Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/spokanetheater.
Related Articles