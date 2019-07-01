See Visions In Nature Through August In The BPA Gallery

Inspired by her natural surroundings, Mandi May's photography is on display in the BPA Gallery through August. Through her lens she approaches her environment and subjects with curiosity and unique angles. Her work often has impressionistic and otherworldly qualities that evoke a sense of dreaming. All of Mandi's images are created in-camera, oftentimes using multiple exposures and creative lenses.

The BPA Gallery showcases regional artists in rotating exhibits in the C. Keith Birkenfeld Lobby. Gallery hours are 12:00 - 4:00 p.m. Tuesday - Friday plus one hour prior to each performance. Admission is free, and information is available online at www.bainbridgeperformingarts.org, by phone at 206.842.8569 or in person at Bainbridge Performing Arts, 200 Madison Avenue North, Bainbridge Island.

BPA is supported, in part, by Bainbridge Community Foundation, the City of Bainbridge Island, and One Call for All. Find out more about BPA at www.bainbridgeperformingarts.org.





