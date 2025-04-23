Seattle Theatre Group and Sonic Guild Partner On LIVE AT THE NEPTUNE Initiative for Local Musicians

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Seattle Theatre Group has announced Live at The Neptune, a new exclusive grant and opportunity for a local artist to take the stage at the historic Neptune Theatre, record a live album, and receive a vinyl pressing.

The performance will take place on September 5, 2025, marking the beginning of an ongoing series dedicated to highlighting and celebrating the talent and strength of Seattle's music community. This initiative is at no cost to the artist.

This initiative is designed to provide an emerging artist with the resources to create a high-quality live recording without financial burden, offering a career-changing experience that includes professional mixing, mastering, and physical distribution. It is also part of STG's long-term goal to more deeply invest in regional talent and make its historic venues accessible to local musicians. Live at The Neptune is funded by STG, whose nonprofit mission makes growth like this possible for emerging artists.

Applications are now open and close May 7, 2025. Submissions will be reviewed by a panel of five music industry professionals and the selected artist will be notified on May 23, 2025. The public announcement will follow on June 9, 2025. Visit https://sonicguild.org/liveattheneptune/ to apply.

“We are excited to launch Live at The Neptune as a way to more deeply invest in Seattle's vibrant music scene,” said Josh LaBelle, Executive Director of Seattle Theatre Group. “At STG we are always working to determine how we can be a better advocate and supporter of our fabulous local talent and I'm proud that we've come together with Sonic Guild to provide an artist with a truly unique recording and performing experience.”

The Selected Artist will Receive:

Live Performance & Recording – A professionally produced live album recorded at The Neptune Theatre.

Mixing & Mastering – All costs covered for professional audio production.

Vinyl Pressing – A minimum of 250 copies of the live album will be pressed at no cost by Precision Record Pressing.

Performance Compensation – A guaranteed performance fee.

No Merch Fees – Full earnings from merchandise sales.

Marketing & Design Support – A professional album cover and promotional campaign provided by STG and Sonic Guild.

Ownership & Rights – The artist retains full rights to their music and recordings.

The selection panel will evaluate applicants based on:

Artistic Merit – Quality of music, songwriting, and originality.

Live Performance Strength – Stage presence, audience engagement, and performance readiness.

Impact on Artist's Career – How the opportunity will contribute to their growth.

Readiness for a Live Album Release – Proven ability to deliver an engaging live performance.

Fit for The Neptune Experience – Suitability for the venue's atmosphere and audience.

Precision Record Pressing (PCP) is the highest-capacity vinyl manufacturer in North America, servicing major labels and supporting independent ones. They are part of GZ Media, which has over 75 years in the industry. PCP is dedicated to working with the nonprofit community on programs to benefit developing artists and vulnerable communities and operates the most affordable high-quality small run vinyl program in North America. STG and Sonic Guild are proud to partner with PCP on this new program.

For more details and to apply, visit https://sonicguild.org/liveattheneptune/. Questions can be directed to k.vanpetten@sonicguild.org.

Comments