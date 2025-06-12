Seattle Theatre Group Hosts 27th Annual DANCE This

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Seattle Theatre Group (STG) will present the 27th annual DANCE This on Friday, July 11 at The Moore Theatre. DANCE This is STG's signature dance program that brings together youth and adult performers from diverse communities to collaborate and share their culture through the art of dance. DANCE This continues to connect national dance organizations with local dancers, highlighting the region's vibrant talent, featuring a cast of local dancers ages 13+ from various dance organizations across the Greater Seattle area.

This year's guest artist commission is from Camille A. Brown of Hell's Kitchen, the award-winning Broadway musical featuring the music of Alicia Keys. Husband and wife duo Erick and Abby Paul of Æ Creative will serve as Finale choreographers.

There are two performances on Friday, July 11 at the Moore Theatre in Downtown Seattle: a youth and group matinee at 1:00 PM and an evening performance at 7:30 PM. Tickets start at $5 for the matinee and $18 for the evening performance. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at www.stgpresents.org or in person at the Paramount Theatre Box Office at 911 Pine Street in Downtown Seattle.

This year's local groups are Melody Institute, which teaches Chinese language, culture, and dance throughout the Puget Sound; Northwest Tap Connection, a race and social justice dance studio deeply rooted in rhythm tap; Prashanthi Institute of Performing Arts, which provides high-quality training in Indian classical dance forms; Rainier Breakers, a group that spotlights some of the region's top breakers; and Tlalokan, a cultural organization that shares Anahuac culture through dance and music.

Deise Costa and Maisy Neill are this year's artists in residence. STG's DANCE This Artist in Residence program is designed to support choreographers in the greater Seattle area in their artistic development of a 5-to-6-minute original piece. Selected choreographers are offered rehearsal space, time, and support along with a financial budget to aid the project. The new ensemble work created during their residencies will be premiered at this year's DANCE This performance.

DANCE This features artistic direction by Kirsten Barron Kinney and lighting design by Annie Liu.



In 1998, lead creator and producer Vicky Lee collaborated with Edna Daigre from Ewajo Dance Studio and Chris Daigre to create and produce the inaugural DANCE This. Past guest artists have included Napoleon & Tabitha from So You Think You Can Dance, Savion Glover, Joffrey Ballet, Mark Morris Dance Group, Spectrum Dance Theatre, Whim W'Him, Jamel Gaines Creative Outlet, Jeroboam Bozeman from Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre, Donald McKayle, Adam Parson, Dance Theatre of Harlem, and Chloe Arnold of Syncopated Ladies, as well as Broadway professionals.

Comments