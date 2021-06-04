Seattle Theatre Group Announces Neptune Reopening Series In July

Seattle Theatre Group has announced a series of performances at The Neptune Theatre this July.

These events mark the reopening of The Neptune's doors after over a year of closure. Patrons, artists and staff will be welcomed in to an environment that prioritizes safety, wellness, and health. Tickets range from $15 to $48 per show and are on sale now.



Sat. July 10 at 9pm: Sango, Dave B, Stas THEE Boss



Sat. July 17 at 7:30pm: Steve Hofstetter



Sat. July 24 at 9pm: Kassa Overall, Breaks and Swells, Marshall Law Band



Sat. July 31 at 9pm: Warren Dunes, Shaina Shepherd, Black Ends



STG is working with local government and health officials to ensure compliance with current health and safety protocols.

"After more than a year confined to the virtual world, I am so excited to have live music back on the marquee at The Neptune Theatre. I want to thank everyone in King County who has stepped up to get their vaccine, helping us get back to family, friends, music, and all the things that make life special." - King County Executive Dow Constantine.



The July performances at The Neptune will be sold to full capacity in accordance with Washington State guidelines. To create a safer and enjoyable experience, face masks, proof of full COVID vaccination and matching photo ID will be required from all patrons at the door. Guests ages 16+ must have received their final vaccination dose 14+ days prior to show. Guests ages 2 - 15 must provide proof of negative COVID test within 72 hours of admission. All STG staff and volunteers are also required to wear face masks and provide proof of full COVID vaccination. Individuals unable to obtain a vaccine for any protected reason may purchase tickets in an unvaccinated accommodation section, with proof of a negative antigen COVID-19 test or a negative PCR COVID-19 test dated within 72 hours of show time.



COVID policies are subject to change. View the most current policies in full at stgpresents.org/about/reopening.



More information about the timing of the reopening of The Paramount & Moore Theatres will be coming soon via more show announcements. Stay close to us by signing up for weekly eNews: stgpresents.org/enews/signup.