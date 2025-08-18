Seattle Theaters to Host Massive Costume Sale in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Costume collectors, fashion lovers, and theater enthusiasts will have a rare opportunity to own a piece of Seattle stage history when five of the city’s leading arts organizations join together for a one-day costume sale on Saturday, September 27, 2025.

Seattle Opera, Village Theatre, Seattle Rep, Union Arts Center (formerly ACT and Seattle Shakespeare), and Pacific Northwest Ballet will offer more than 2,500 items at the Opera Center, ranging from elaborate gowns to fantasy creations, hats, shoes, and accessories. Tickets go on sale Monday, August 25 at 12 p.m. PDT at seattleopera.org/costumesale.

“This is the first costume sale we’ve done in nearly ten years, and the first since we moved into the Opera Center,” said Kathleen Trott, Seattle Opera’s Costume Shop Manager. “Over that time, we’ve accumulated a trove of items we don’t need anymore, and we want them to go to a good home. When combined with the collections of all these other theater companies, you won’t find a better collection of unique and well-made costumes anywhere.”

Costumes available span centuries of styles, from the 1600s to the modern day, and include both historical and fantastical designs. Highlights include the Witch’s costume from Seattle Opera’s Hansel and Gretel, the saloon girl outfits from The Ballad of Baby Doe, and the ball gowns from Die Fledermaus. Materials and supplies such as fabric, ribbons, and jewelry will also be for sale, making the event ideal for designers and DIY creators.

Event Information

Seattle Theaters Costume Sale

Saturday, September 27, 2025 – 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Opera Center (363 Mercer Street, Seattle, WA 98109)

Tickets:

$40 – 9:30–11:30 a.m.

$25 – 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

$10 – 1:30–4:00 p.m.

Advance purchase is strongly encouraged, as door tickets will be subject to availability.

For more information and tickets, visit seattleopera.org/costumesale.

SPONSORED BY SEATTLE REP