Seattle Opera Will Perform New Holiday Show GAY APPAREL

This December, don your gayest apparel and slip into the spirit of the season with Seattle Opera's brand-new holiday show. Starring Seattle's own big, bold, belting diva Anita Spritzer and pianist Jay Rozendaal, Gay Apparel serves up an operatic twist on the classic Christmas special for a festive evening of favorite tunes and holiday tales.

“Growing up, I fell in love with glitzy holiday TV specials by performers like Carol Burnett and Cher,” said Spritzer, whose recent appearances at Seattle Opera include the recital Divo to Diva ('24) and the annual Queens of the Night Halloween drag show. “I wanted to create something that captures that cozy holiday feeling while also offering my own take—a sort of ‘Spritzered-up' holiday show with a few surprises in store.”

“This is not your traditional opera program,” added Spritzer, noting that audiences can expect a lineup of holiday classics like “I'll Be Home for Christmas” and “Silver Bells” alongside cheekier offerings woven into an overarching narrative.

Gay Apparel runs for three performances December 11–13. The opening-night performance on Thursday, December 11, is a relaxed performance. Perfect for first-time audiences, those looking for a more casual experience, and individuals with sensitivity concerns or disabilities, Seattle Opera's relaxed performances feature several adaptations to the audience experience to make them more accessible. The performance itself will have no changes, and all patrons are welcome.

To help audiences prepare for the holiday season, Seattle Opera is once again hosting its popular Black Artists Market in partnership with ARTE NOIR. This free holiday market features an array of crafts, gifts, and treats from over two dozen Black artists, artisans, and Black-owned small businesses. And for the first time, this year's market is expanding to two full days: 4–8:30 PM on Friday, December 5, at Midtown Square in the Central District (2301 E Union St.) and 11 AM–5 PM on Saturday, December 6, at the Opera Center (363 Mercer St.).

“This is Seattle Opera's third year hosting the Black Artists Market, and each year we've seen it grow into something more and more special,” said Co-Director of Programs and Partnerships Lokela Alexander Minami. “We're honored to showcase these wonderful artists, artisans, and singers, as well as to continue this partnership with our friends at ARTE NOIR, which has become a cultural pillar of the Central District and the city as a whole.”

Shoppers at both markets will be treated to performances by local singers, including Seattle Opera regulars Ibidunni Ojikutu and Ellaina Lewis and frequent 5th Avenue Theatre performer Yusef Seevers.

Kicking off the holiday season is a special one-night-only recital from Grammy Award-winning soprano Patricia Racette performing the songs of French singer Édith Piaf. Together with pianist and arranger Craig Terry, Racette offers a sensuous program of love and heartbreak featuring tunes like “La vie en rose,” “Hymne à l'amour,” and many more. Tickets for this recital on Saturday, November 22, are already sold out. More information at seattleopera.org/piaf.

For all events during the holiday season, Seattle Opera is inviting audiences to participate in a donation drive supporting Plymouth Housing. Donations of food and supplies will go to residents of Kristin Benson Place in Seattle's Uptown neighborhood, across the street from McCaw Hall. More information and a list of requested items is available at seattleopera.org/supplydrive.