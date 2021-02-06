Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Seattle Opera Lays Off Remaining 24 Employees on Furlough

Live performances will likely not resume until next season. 

Feb. 6, 2021  
Seattle Opera Lays Off Remaining 24 Employees on Furlough

Seattle Opera has revealed that it is laying off the remaining 24 employees it had on furlough due to the pandemic. The announcement was made in a Seattle Opera Blog post on the company's website, written by the director, Christina Scheppelmann.

"Because we must be a much leaner operation for the near future, we do not see a path to rehire the staff members who are currently furloughed. Nor do we believe we can keep them on furlough for more than a year," she writes. "Thus, we will be laying off the remaining 24 people on furlough. This is a very hard and emotional decision for Seattle Opera."

She goes on to say that the company had hoped that health conditions would improve and it would be safe to return to the theater in the first half of 2021. Now, they see this is not the case. Live performances will likely not resume until next season.

Read the full statement on the Seattle Opera Blog.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Point Me Toward The Stage Tank Top
BroadwayWorld Sweatshirt
Broadway Strong Face Mask

Related Articles View More Seattle Stories   Shows
Seattle Center Offers Virtual Programming To Ward Off The Winter Blues Photo

Seattle Center Offers Virtual Programming To Ward Off The Winter Blues

Feast For The Senses At Virtual Tết In Seattle-Vietnamese Lunar New Year Photo

Feast For The Senses At Virtual Tết In Seattle-Vietnamese Lunar New Year

Tacoma Little Theatre Presents SKIN: A Page To Screen Event Photo

Tacoma Little Theatre Presents SKIN: A Page To Screen Event

Composers Concordance Launches Low-Key Chamber Concert Series This Weekend Photo

Composers Concordance Launches Low-Key Chamber Concert Series This Weekend


More Hot Stories For You

  • Writers In The Loft to Welcome Elliot Ackerman and Admiral James Stavridis
  • New Hampshire Theatre Project Presents TINY MAYHEM
  • New London Barn Playhouse Announces Play A Part Campaign
  • Peterborough Players' Playgroup Returns With Musical Theatre Workshop