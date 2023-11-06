Seattle Men's Chorus to Present A TREEMENDOUS HOLIDAY Concerts This December

Experience the holiday magic with glitz, glam, and glee at Seattle Men’s Chorus’ A TREEmendous Holiday Concerts December 1-23.

By: Nov. 06, 2023

Seattle Men's Chorus to Present A TREEMENDOUS HOLIDAY Concerts This December

It's time to ho ho ho with Seattle Men's Chorus. Seattle's most joyful holiday tradition is a fun-filled celebration of seasonal favorites along with the Pacific Northwest's gayest sing-along.

With performances sprinkled throughout the month of December, Seattle Men's Chorus sparks holiday joy with festive numbers like “Puttin' on the Holiday Drag” and “Elton Johnukah” alongside classics like “It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” and “The Happiest Christmas Tree.”

“The experience is pure joy,” said Seattle Men's Chorus Artistic Director Paul Caldwell. “As conductor, I get to see all the joy on stage and when I glance over my shoulder, I see that joy reflected in the faces of the audience.”

At a Seattle Men's Chorus' A TREEmendous Holiday performance, there is no shortage of opportunities for the audience to get involved. In addition to the popular sing-along, audiences this December are invited to participate with the Village People's “Disco Santa (Santa Claus/N.O.E.L.).”

This year's lineup also includes a general admission performance geared toward those with shortened attention spans—young and old. This concert has costumed performances, dance numbers as well as an extended sing-along.

“We are honored that for 45 years we've been one of Seattle's most cherished and fun holiday events,” said Seattle Men's Chorus and Seattle Women's Chorus Interim Executive Director Craig Coogan. “This year, the show has everything audiences know and love: music, merriment and mission.”

Tickets are $39 to $99 and available through the Seattle Men's Chorus website at the link below.

The annual holiday raffle returns with six sizeable prizes. This year, SMC revives its tradition of drawing the winners during the final performance at the 7:30 p.m. show on Dec. 23, which is also livestreamed. Raffle tickets can be purchased in-person at the Seattle Men's Chorus and Seattle Women's Chorus office, or in the lobby at any of A TREEmendous Holiday performances and prior to intermission during the 7:30 p.m. show on Dec. 23.

Seattle Men's Chorus A TREEmendous Holiday Concerts:

Pantages Theater, Tacoma: December 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Everett Civic Auditorium: December 3 at 2 p.m.

Benaroya Hall: December 9 at 2 p.m.

Benaroya Hall: December 16 at 2 p.m.

Benaroya Hall: December 21 at 7:30 p.m. *

Benaroya Hall: December 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Benaroya Hall: December 23 at 2 p.m. **

Benaroya Hall: December 23 at 7:30 p.m. ***

*   This performance offers certified ASL interpretation.

** This performance is a shortened 60-minute holiday spectacular for children of all ages with general admission seating. Enjoy holiday favorites, costumed performances, as well as an extended sing-along.

*** This performance is livestreamed.

Please note that children under age five are not permitted to attend events at Benaroya Hall, with the exception of this year's children's show on Dec. 23 at 2 p.m.

About Seattle Men's Chorus – Seattle Women's Chorus

The internationally renowned Seattle Men's Chorus (founded in 1979) and Seattle Women's Chorus (founded in 2002) together make one of the largest community choral organizations in North America, and stand out among the largest LGBTQ-identified choruses in the world. Seattle Men's Chorus and Seattle Women's Chorus comprise one of the Pacific Northwest's most vibrant music organizations, performing in Seattle's most prestigious venues for an annual audience of more than 30,000 patrons across the Puget Sound. Collectively there are more than 300 singing members, along with staff and volunteers who support both Seattle Men's Chorus and Seattle Women's Chorus. They are a leading voice for the LGBTQ+ community and offer both outreach events and main stage concert performances annually.




