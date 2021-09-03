Seattle Live Aloha Hawaiian Cultural Festival Highlights Hawaiian Artists Hard Hit By The Pandemic

Seattle Center Festál: Live Aloha Hawaiian Cultural Festival, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 12, streaming https://www.facebook.com/livealohafestival highlights music, hula, workshops, Hawaiian learning experiences and an expanded virtual vendor marketplace.

With a theme of Na Mele O Hawai'i, the 13th annual festival centers bands and musicians in Hawai'i who have been especially hard hit by the COVID pandemic. It includes a self-produced performance recorded by each of the talented groups from their home or similarly environment, sharing through a more personal lens to deepen the human connection. Master Luthier Joe D'Souza of Kanileʻa ʻUkulele also joins the festival to share about the making of a newly built Ma'oli 'ukulele and explain how reforestation efforts are essential to the making of instruments and the health of the Hawaiian culture.

Beyond the streamed event, the festival offers workshops and presentations on hula, language, history and culture from their website: https://www.seattlelivealohafestival.com including segments offered by Iolani Palace and Bishop Museum.

View festival program details at: https://www.seattlecenter.com/events/featured-events/festal/live-aloha-hawaiian-cultural-festival.

Seattle Center Festál highlights the culturally rich communities who help shape the character and course of our region. The series, presented almost entirely virtually in 2021, provides a forum for cultural groups to come together and share their stories with the greater community. The series began in 1997 to offer a central place for festivals to invite the public to join in their unique cultural expression.

Seattle Center presents Seattle Center Festál: Live Aloha Hawaiian Culture Festival in partnership with Seattle Live Aloha Hawaiian Cultural Festival (501c3 organization) and its committee of volunteers. Streaming is free of charge. For more information, visit www.seattlecenter.com/festal or call 206-684-7200.