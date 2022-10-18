Seattle Invites Music Lovers To Tune Into CLOUDBREAK, A New Festival Coming November 2022

Seattle is embracing its multi-generation legacy as a live music destination with Cloudbreak, Seattle's ReviveLive Music Fest, a new festival running from Nov. 3-23, 2022.

The one-time festival is produced in partnership by Seattle's destination marketing organization, Visit Seattle, and King County. Cloudbreak will invite visitors and locals to experience Seattle's live music as venues once again host concerts after the COVID-19 pandemic caused many venues to shutter their doors temporarily.

As part of this unique music-driven festival, hotel guests at 70 participating Downton Seattle hotels (some restrictions apply) will gain free access to more than 60 concerts across the city throughout the course of the festival, with more concerts to be added. Guests will show their hotel key card along with a special Cloudbreak access card upon arrival at participating music venues in order to enter, until full capacity is reached.

"Our live venues - from the Sunset and the Tractor, to the Crocodile, Washington Hall, and dozens more - helped create the dynamic music scene we enjoy today," said King County Executive Dow Constantine. "This one-of-a-kind festival is a celebration of their return, as we invite guests from near and far to join in the vibrancy of our live music community."

"King County is delighted to present this music festival in partnership with Visit Seattle," said Kate Becker, Office of King County Executive Dow Constantine. "Live music is a significant tourism driver for our region and supporting our venues and artists as they recover from the devastating impacts of COVID is essential to the future of this important part of our city's creative economy."

The festival kicks off on Thursday, Nov. 3 at El Corazon with Seattle hip-hop star Sir Mix-a-Lot, who raised funds in support of Washington's music venues during the pandemic.

"I love that our local venues and local musicians have come together to highlight our Seattle music scene. As a musician who came up in this town, I know the importance of Seattle's music scene. That's why I jumped in to help with the recovery of our independent music venues during the pandemic, and why I'm happy to participate in the Cloudbreak Music Festival," said Sir Mix-A-Lot. "Seattle's music scene is legendary and we only keep making it legendary by feeding the fires of the folks who make it happen - our musicians and our local music venues. I'm happy to kick off this Cloudbreak campaign off on Nov. 3rd, and I hope you'll join us that night at El Corazon."

"Seattle's incredible musical legacy is well-known across the world," said Tracey Wickersham, Senior Director of Cultural Tourism for Visit Seattle. "With Cloudbreak, we are excited to uplift and honor the many music venues of our city, and our musicians, after the hardship they faced throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Live music is back, and better than ever in Seattle!"

"With so many exciting acts in the lineup, the all-new Cloudbreak offers a great reason to visit Seattle this fall," said Leigh Bezezekoff, Marketing & Ticketing Manager for the Tractor Tavern. "Tractor Tavern is grateful to Visit Seattle and King County Creative Economy for supporting Seattle's music venues and local artists as we continue to get back on our feet after the pandemic. We invite folks to join us at the several shows we're hosting during Cloudbreak, including Rocky Votolato and Visqueen."

More concerts to be added but highlights include:

Thursday, Nov. 3: Sir Mix-a-Lot at El Corazon

Friday, Nov. 4: Sandrider at Funhouse

Wednesday, Nov. 9: Seattle Jazz Fellowship: Julian Priester, Darelle Holden, Davy Nefos/Manazma Sheen at Vermillion

Friday, Nov. 11: Damien Jurado at St. Mark's Cathedral/Abbey Arts

Tuesday, Nov. 15: Jarv Dee & The Blakhouse Experience at Nectar

Wednesday, Nov. 16: Constant Lovers, So Pitted, Kumite and Lil Lebowsxi at Central Saloon

Thursday, Nov. 17: Townsend's Solitaire and Frankie Beach EP Release at Royal Room

Thursday, Nov. 17: Walking Papers at El Corazon

Friday, Nov. 18: Visqueen at Tractor Tavern

Friday, Nov. 18: SYML and Cataldo at St. Mark's Cathedral/Abby Arts

Friday, Nov. 18: Moobek, Accia, Hwarang, Jaogaz at Trinity Nightclub

Sunday, Nov. 20: Parisalexa, Ariana DeBoo and Talaya at High Dive

See the full list of venues, concerts and hotels at Cloudbreak, Seattle's ReviveLive Music Fest website.