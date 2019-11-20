Seattle Center WINTERFEST Opens With Packed Weekend Of Music, Dance, Acrobatics And Ice Sculpting

Seattle Center Winterfest, Nov. 29-Dec. 31, opens with a packed Thanksgiving holiday weekend of free and affordable, fun-filled activities and entertainment for one and all. Each year, this festival transforms Seattle Center into a wonderland of sparkling lights, child-sized diversions and spirited entertainment. Here's the Winterfest opening weekend line-up. Event entry is free of charge unless stated otherwise:

Winterfest Ice Rink, Nov. 29-Jan. 5, 2020, Sunday-Thursday: 11 a.m.- 8 a.m.; Friday-Saturday: 11 a.m.- 10 p.m., Fisher Pavilion. The indoor Ice Rink offers fun for all. Admission: $8 for adults, $6 children ages 6-12, $2 children ages 5 and under, includes skate rental. Cash, check, Visa, Mastercard. Closes at 4 p.m. on Dec. 24. Closed Dec 25. Closes at 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Winterfest Train & Village, Nov. 29-Dec. 31, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m., Armory. A perennial Winterfest favorite, this turn-of-the-century village and train hearkens back to an earlier time for all who peer into the 40-foot-long miniature exhibit. Visitors may take a turn controlling the model train (10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. daily) with a $2 suggested donation.

Winterfest Student Showcases, Nov. 29-Dec. 22, various times, Armory. Aspiring performing artists from across the region grace the Armory stage with festive instrumental music, dance and song.

Seattle JazzED #jazzgirl Combo, Nov. 29, 11 a.m.- 12 p.m., Armory. This oustanding music education program uses the magic of teamwork, accountability and confidence to explore Jazz, a quintessentially Black American art form.

D'Vonne Lewis Trio, Nov. 29, 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m., Armory. Winner of the 2018 Northwest Instrumentalist of the Year at Seattle Earshot Jazz Golden Ear Awards and grandson of the 'Godfather' of rock and roll/soul, Dave Lewis, D'Vonne Lewis performs music styles ranging from jazz, funk, hip-hop, rock, Brazilian and African.

Rhapsody Project's Unbroken Circle, Nov. 29, 2 p.m.-3 p.m., Armory. This unique performance collective celebrates a cross-generational portrait of America's musical traditions through a brilliant blend of folk and blues music.

Winterfest Ice Sculpting, Nov. 30 and Dec. 7, 14, 21 and 28 12 p.m.-2 p.m., Fisher Apron. Artistry and ice unite in a glorious and temporal expression of the season. Internationally acclaimed, award-winning artists create seasonal sculptures. Watch the glistening results as they take shape. Each Saturday features one of our two ice carving masters, Chan Kitburi or Janson Iwakami.

Holiday Harmony POP, Nov. 30, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Armory. Holiday carolers perform up-tempo, holiday arrangements in a cappella harmony.

Zaniac Comedy Show, Nov. 30, 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m., Armory. A two-time Guinness World Record holder and reality TV star, who was voted Seattle's Funniest Prop Comic, Alex Zerbie freaks out audiences everywhere in a good way when they see him perform.

Bailadores de Bronce, Nov. 30, 2 p.m.-3 p.m., Armory. Mexican folkloric dancers bridge cultural barriers through expressive and traditional movement.

Hot Dog USA, Dec. 1, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Armory. This dynamic jump rope team is dedicated to inspiring, motivating and educating people of all ages. Hot Dog USA consists of about 50 boys and girls ranging in age from 6 years old to adults.

Sensational Illusionist Show, Dec. 1, 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m., Armory. Acclaimed illusionist astounds with extraordinary feats of magic.

Dancer & Prancer, Dec. 1, 2 p.m.-3 p.m., Armory. The greatest holiday surf band of all time!

Seattle Center Winterfest, produced by Seattle Center, presents spirited programming for one and all in search of entertaining and enriching activities during this festive time of year. The annual festival is part of Holiday at the Center highlighting all the festive and entertaining activities across the Seattle Center campus between Thanksgiving and the New Year. For more information, visit www.seattecenter.com or call 206 684-7200.





